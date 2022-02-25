MTV's Chanel West Coast Shares Rare Look Inside Her Romance With Model Dom Fenison

Watch : 2021's Couples With MAJOR PDA: Bennifer, Kravis & More

We swear there's nothing ridiculous about this love story.

While fans may know Chanel West Coast for her rapping career and regular appearances on MTV's Ridiculousness, the 33-year-old artist also has a romantic side people don't often see. Take for instance, the premiere of her music video "Vinyl," which dropped on Valentine's Day and starred her boyfriend Dom Denison.

While the pair has known each other for a long time, it wasn't until recently where they turned their friendship into something more.

"I met him a long time ago and I don't know why I never thought of, ‘Oh, let's hang out or something,'" she exclusively shared with E! News at the 2022 MUAHS Awards Gala. "We reconnected and started hanging out again. The music video actually led to us being together."

And while fans recognize Dom as a model for brands like Armani, Givenchy and Men's Wearhouse, Chanel says there is so much more than what meets the eye.