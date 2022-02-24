Cheryl Burke Breaks Her Silence on Matthew Lawrence Divorce

Cheryl Burke knows there's no tiptoeing around this unfortunate update.
Earlier this week, news broke that the Dancing With the Stars pro filed for divorce from Matthew Lawrence after nearly three years of marriage.
While Cheryl has been open about her personal life in the past, the 38-year-old released a statement on Feb. 24 to explain why this situation will hopefully be a more private matter.
"I know I have always said that I'm an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I've realized there isn't really an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending," Cheryl wrote to her followers on Instagram. "I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for privacy."
She added, "Thank you all for all the kind words & support you've given me—love you all. Xx Cheryl."
Soon after her post, Cheryl received support from her Dancing With the Stars family including Gleb Savchenko, Peta Murgatroyd and judge Carrie Ann Inaba.
"Choosing what you need to do for you needs no explanation to anyone," she wrote. "You know you. I'm proud of you for being brave….I love you and support you and you are not alone my friend."
According to divorce documents obtained by E! News, Cheryl cited irreconcilable differences as the reason behind her split from Matthew. She also requested to terminate the court's ability to award spousal support, citing a prenuptial agreement.
The couple first started dating back in 2007 but called it quits a year later. They decided to rekindle their romance in 2017 before tying the knot in May 2019.
While Matthew has not commented on the divorce, the actor was spotted visiting the home he shares with Cheryl on Feb. 23. After a brief visit, he headed to In-N-Out burger where he was spotted without a wedding ring.
"Matthew moved quickly as though in a rush," an eyewitness told E! News. "He seemed in better spirits as he waited at the In-N-Out drive-thru line when he chatted on his phone."
According to court documents, Cheryl listed Jan. 7, 2022 as their date of separation. But when celebrating the end of 2021 on social media, the Pretty Messed Up podcast host included pictures of Matthew with a message.
"It wasn't always easy, but it definitely wasn't always bad. And where there was struggle, there was growth and valuable lessons," she wrote on her Instagram. "Grateful for all of you, what this year brought me, and all of the beauty that came with it. Thank you to those who touched me."