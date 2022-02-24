Actress Lara Flynn Boyle Spotted on Rare Public Outing

Watch : "Twin Peaks" Original Cast on Show Revival

Wondering what Lara Flynn Boyle has been up to these days?

Well, on Feb. 23, the 51-year-old actress was spotted at the star-studded restaurant Craig's in West Hollywood, Calif., rocking a fringe jacket, black turtleneck and pair of blue jeans.

The public sighting marked a rare one for Boyle. While she was last snapped by the paparazzi in November, she hasn't been photographed on a red carpet since 2017, when she attended AMT's D.R.E.A.M. gala in Beverly Hills.

It's also been a minute since fans have seen her on their screens. While Boyle starred in popular TV shows (The Practice, Twin Peaks) and movies (Men in Black II) in the '90s and early aughts, she seemed to take a break from the spotlight following her 2015 film Lucky Dog. It was another five years before she appeared in the 2020 film and her most recently released project Death in Texas.