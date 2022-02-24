Exclusive

Go Inside Anders Holm's DMs With Seth Rogen, Whitney Cummings & More Comedians

Anders Holm gave E! News an inside look at his chats with Seth Rogen, the Workaholics crew, Whitney Cummings and more on Down in the DMs. Watch the hilarious video below.

If you really want to get weird, just take a look at Anders Holm's Instagram inbox.

The Workaholics alum appeared on the newest episode of E!'s Down in the DMs, revealing all sorts of strange messages, from "creepy" audio recordings to the seemingly seductive (which have ramped up after he recently "set the Internet on fire" with a speedo selfie). 

That said, Holm mostly sticks to chatting with his friends, whether that's in the group message he shares with Adam Devine and Blake Anderson or as part of his ongoing exchange with the Chicago Bears' Kyle Long.

"It spawned into something fantastic," Holm said of Long first reaching out. "He must have been watching Workaholics, and was like, 'I bet I can beat you at a swim race.' Like, 'Let's do this.'"

The chat soon "evolved into mama jokes," Holm recalled. "Like, 'Your mom rides a lawnmower to school,' whatever it is. Just the dumbest, stupidest."

When Holm isn't dreaming up "your mama" jokes, he's sending Seth Rogen the occasional DM.  

"I don't know how many movies I've done with Seth," Holm said, trying to recall when they first became friends, "But he had me and the guys in Neighbors, Sausage Party. I was in The Interview...And I think I DM'd him during the pandemic when he started getting into pottery."

He continued, "At first it was like this hobby where you're like, 'Alright, yeah, everybody's bored. We're all doing crazy stuff. Seth's making pottery," and then it started to get, like, good." 

Holm naturally urged Rogen to not "become one of those people that's good at everything," before really setting the scene and reenacting their next messages. 

See his impression of the comedian by watching the full episode of Down in the DMs with Anders Holm here

