Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Rachel Zegler, Sarah Hyland and Patrick Schwarzenegger all switched up their hairstyles, while The Blind Side star Quintin Aaron detailed his 100-pound weight loss journey.

Watch: Daniel Radcliffe UNRECOGNIZABLE as "Weird Al" Yankovic

Things are getting a little weird in Hollywood—in a good way.

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe traded his quidditch robes for a curly wig and moustache for his to transform into "Weird Al" Yankovic for the parody artist's upcoming biopic. Looks like someone has been taking Polyjuice Potion again.

And Radcliffe wasn't the only star to undergo a major change, with Sarah Hyland and Rachel Zegler unveiling their new hairstyles on Instagram this week, while Patrick Schwarzenegger documented his his father Arnold Schwarzenegger giving him a buzzcut. Don't worry, it'll grow back.

Plus, The Blind Side star Quinton Aaron opened up about his 100-pound weight loss journey, detailing his inspiration for the changes he made to his lifestyle. 

Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Quinton Aaron

The Blind Side star is making some solid forward progress on his health journey.

The 37-year-old actor recently revealed that he has lost nearly 100 pounds, telling TMZ on Feb. 21 that he "used the new year as a way to get a new me." As Aaron explained, he gained weight during the pandemic and decided to switch things up, which included maintaining a healthier diet and committing to exercising. He has since gone from weighing 559 pounds to 462.

As for his future plans, Aaron shared that he is aiming to lose another 64 pounds by May 10—on what would have been his late mother's birthday.

Daniel Radcliffe

Prepare to be stupefied by this transformation.

The Harry Potter alum was spotted dressed as "Weird Al" Yankovic —complete with long curly wig and mustache—on the set of the parody song master and pop culture icon's biopic on Feb. 17.

It marked the first time Radcliffe has been photographed in character since it was announced in January that the 32-year-old actor would be playing the music star, who rose to fame in the '80s with hits such as "Smells Like Nirvana," "Eat It," "Amish Paradise," "Fat" and "White & Nerdy."

The now 62-year-old musician announced in January that seeing the actor sing Tom Lehrer's fast-paced 1959 song "The Elements" on BBC's The Graham Norton Show in 2010 convinced him he was the one to lead WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story. Said Yankovic, who wrote the Roku Original biopic with director Eric Appel, "He's going to absolutely kill this."

Rachel Zegler

Zegler is ready for her Disney debut. 

After it was announced that she'll slip into Snow White's heels for Disney's latest live-action adaptation, The West Side Story star revealed she chopped her hair, showing off her chin-length bob in an Instagram post on Feb. 22.

"a haircut + other stories :)," the 20-year-old Golden Globe winner captioned the selfie, which was accompanied by several other photos, including a snap of her snipped-off hair on the floor.

Zoë Kravitz

Fire up the Bat-Signal.

For The Batman's UK premiere, Kravitz, who plays Catwoman in the highly anticipated superhero movie, decided to make a major hair change, rocking wispy side-swept bangs. The 32-year-old's super short fringe was reminiscent of Audrey Hepburn's signature hairstyle in the '50s, with Kravitz even pairing her new look with a simple but sultry black Saint Laurent gown featuring a scalloped neckline and sexy underboob cut-outs. Holy smokes, Batman!

Patrick Schwarzenegger

Hasta la vista, blonde hair.

When the 28-year-old was ready to change up his look after sporting platinum locks since December, he turned to his dad Arnold Schwarzenegger to do the honors.

On Feb. 19, Patrick posted a video on Instagram of the Terminator alum cutting his hair with the caption, "Saved 50 bucks today." In the clip, Patrick is laughing as his father is using massive clippers before asking with some concern, "Let me see those scissors."

But the final result turned out okay, with The Staircase star later showing off his sleek buzzcut.

Sarah Hyland

Long hair, really do care!

After rocking a short bob for a few months, first debuting her "little Paris doll" look at the 2021 People's Choice Awards, the Modern Family star was ready to switch things up. 

Taking to Instagram on Feb. 22, the 31-year-old revealed she added extensions for some "Magic hair growth overnight," tagging her hairstylist Nikki Lee. And why not embrace some great lengths. As she put it in the photo caption, "It's Twos-Day."

