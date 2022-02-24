DWTS' Maksim Chmerkovskiy Shares "Stressful" Update From Kyiv Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis

In another video shared to Instagram, Chmerkovskiy, wed to Peta Murgatroyd, pointed out that the sirens heard in the background were coming from military personnel.

"Honestly, I'm getting really emotional," the dad of 5-year-old Shai said. "It's a little difficult. You know me, you know me I stay strong, and I don't show it, but I want to go back home…And what I'm realizing is that my friends, whose kids are here and whose moms, dads are here—and elderly people are here, and they can't just escape."

He added, "I am not at this point someone who is pleading, you know, for someone else's safety from a far distance, from a safe distance. I'm somebody who's about to go into a bomb shelter because s--t's going down."