Prince Louis of Luxembourg and Fiancée Scarlett-Lauren Sirgue Call Off Engagement

This royal wedding has officially been called off.

Prince Louis of Luxembourg and his fiancée Scarlett-Lauren Sirgue have ended their engagement, the Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg announced in a press release on Feb. 23.

"We have decided not to continue our romantic relationship, while remaining deeply attached by friendship and tenderness," the former couple said in a statement translated from French to English, later adding, "In reflecting, together, on the commitment we wanted to make, we ended up admitting that our visions differ too much."

The release also noted that Prince Louis' parents, Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg "welcome the maturity of this decision."

In addition, Prince Louis and Scarlett-Lauren opened up about their split to Point de Vue, a French magazine that focuses on royal news.

"We are not going to get married," he said in part of the translated interview. "However, there was no shadow, no problem on our couple but fundamental differences of opinion which led us to this decision. At the time of our engagement, we obviously discussed the questions relating to Scarlett's entry into a royal family, with all that that entails in terms of protocol. This posed no difficulty for us."