Lilly Singh Hospitalized After Being Diagnosed With Ovarian Cysts

Hopefully, Lilly—who is Superwoman, after all—is back to new in time for the release of her forthcoming book, Be a Triangle: How I Went From Being Lost to Getting My Life Into Shape, which is set to hit shelves on Apr. 5. The primer, which serves as a follow-up to her New York Times best-selling book How to Be a Bawse, will teach readers how to become their truest and happiest selves.

