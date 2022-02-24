Full House Cast Set for “Family Reunion” at ‘90s Con After Bob Saget’s Death

Watch : John Stamos Spitballs Idea for Another "Fuller House" Reboot

Have mercy, this Full House reunion has us in our feels.

E! News can exclusively confirm that Full House and Fuller House stars Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber, and Scott Weinger are set to reunite for the highly anticipated ‘90s Con, which will be a two-day event in Hartford, CT, from March 11 to March 13. And as Dave himself puts it, this reunion will be one for the books since the cast are more than just co-stars—after all these years, they're practically family.

"We're so close, that whenever and wherever we get together it's like a family reunion," Dave exclusively tells E! News. "This may sound kind of sappy, but we really do love each other. We've been through everything together—births, deaths, marriages, divorces, our shows being picked up and cancelled. We're a real family on and off camera."

Indeed, the Full House family is one that suffered a tragic loss earlier this year when beloved patriarch and actor Bob Saget, best known for his role as Danny Tanner in the series, passed away on Jan. 9 at the age of 65. Immediately following news of his death, his co-stars paid tribute to the TV icon.