Priyanka Chopra Breaks Silence on Rosie O’Donnell's Apology and That "Awkward" Encounter

Priyanka Chopra has "some thoughts" about Rosie O'Donnell's public apology.

To resurrect what has happened so far: Rosie recently issued a public apology to the Matrix Resurrections star, 39, after falsely identifying her as the daughter of famed author Deepak Chopra. In a TikTok video shared over the weekend, the 59-year-old comedian said that she was dining at a Malibu, Calif., restaurant when she spotted Priyanka and her husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas, nearby and went over to greet them. While meeting the couple, Rosie said she mistakenly referred to Priyanka's father as Deepak, prompting the actress to correct her that they are actually not related.

While apologizing to Priyanka on TikTok, Rosie referred to the star as "something Chopra" and "the Chopra wife." The former talk show host later filmed a separate video, in which she apologized for the "awkward" incident, after fans in the comments section pointed out that she had failed to mention Priyanka by name in her initial apology.