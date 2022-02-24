Priyanka Chopra Breaks Silence on Rosie O’Donnell's Apology and That "Awkward" Encounter

Priyanka Chopra has "some thoughts" about Rosie O'Donnell's public apology.
To resurrect what has happened so far: Rosie recently issued a public apology to the Matrix Resurrections star, 39, after falsely identifying her as the daughter of famed author Deepak Chopra. In a TikTok video shared over the weekend, the 59-year-old comedian said that she was dining at a Malibu, Calif., restaurant when she spotted Priyanka and her husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas, nearby and went over to greet them. While meeting the couple, Rosie said she mistakenly referred to Priyanka's father as Deepak, prompting the actress to correct her that they are actually not related.
While apologizing to Priyanka on TikTok, Rosie referred to the star as "something Chopra" and "the Chopra wife." The former talk show host later filmed a separate video, in which she apologized for the "awkward" incident, after fans in the comments section pointed out that she had failed to mention Priyanka by name in her initial apology.
Now, in a statement posted to her Instagram Story on Feb. 23, Priyanka shared her side of the story, writing, "Hi everyone. Some thoughts…"
"I have never taken myself so seriously to think everyone would know who I am, or my work for that matter," she continued. "But if you wanted to make a public apology for a very awkward private encounter, I think probably best to take the time to google my name before doing it or even try to reach out directly."
The Quantico alum went on to note that people "deserve to be respected for our unique individuality and not be referred to as 'someone' or 'wife' especially in a sincere apology," adding, "If we can learn to respect our differences in an authentic way, the world we raise our children in, will be amazing."
Priyanka, who recently welcomed her first child via surrogate with Nick, ended her note by reiterating that not everyone that shares the same last name is related to one another.
"As I've said before, not all Chopra's are related to the great Deepak Chopra," she quipped, "just as not all Smith's are related to the legendary Will Smith."
In an Instagram Story post of his own, Nick, 29, re-shared Priyanka's statement with the caption, "We'll [sic] said my love."