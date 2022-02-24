Aaron Carter and Fiancée Melanie Martin Break Up Again 2 Months After Reconciliation

Aaron Carter is back to the single life
Just two months after reconciling with his on and off fiancée, Melanie Martin, the 34-year-old musician revealed that the two have broken up yet again.
"My relationship has come to a point where we have to part ways," he tweeted on Feb. 23. "Please respect my privacy at this time. Thank you."
In another tweet, Aaron said he plans to stay single because of trust issues.
"I have no intentions on being in any relationship anytime soon," he wrote. "I'm too scarred and I can't trust any woman. So I'm going to protect my soul and my heart at this time."
When a fan asked if he was OK, he responded, "Never better. Especially now."
The day before he announced the break up, Aaron—the estranged younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter—was busy on social media showing off a new Chevy Escalade and posting a video of himself buying a handgun.
The "I Want Candy" singer and Melanie welcomed their first child together, a son named Prince in November, only to break up days later.
"I've never felt more devastated and betrayed and lied to in my entire life," Aaron wrote on Twitter in a series of posts on Nov. 30. "This is such a horrible situation considering [our son] Prince doesn't deserve any of this and now it's my job to just be a single father and that's what's gonna happen."
The two reconciled a week later. At the time, a source told E! News said the new parents were constantly in a make-up-break-up pattern.
"They have been fighting throughout their relationship and are stuck in a perpetual cycle of breaking up and getting back together," the source said in December. "So while they are back together for now, it's likely only a matter of time before they break up again."
Drama has seemingly followed the couple ever they went public with their relationship in January 2019. In March 2020, Melanie was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence, just weeks after the former child star got her name tattooed across his forehead. According to online records, Melanie was booked and later released from jail after posting a portion of her $50,000 bond.
"You don't have to wait for someone to treat you bad repeatedly," Aaron tweeted following the alleged incident. "All it takes is once, and if they get away with it that once, if they know they can treat you like that, then it sets the pattern for the future."
He added, "so sad, ;( I hope she gets the help she needs. no one deserves domestic abuse female OR MALE #DomesticAbuse #Cheater she literally chocked me out.... i'm devastated."
Less than a month later, Aaron confirmed to People that the two had reconciled and that the charges against Melanie had been dropped.
He told the outlet, "We just realized that we love each other."