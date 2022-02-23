Ben Stiller Explains Why His "Sweet" Friend Pete Davidson Is Having "a Moment" With Women

Ben Stiller has nothing but kind things to say when it comes to his pal Pete Davidson.
The Zoolander actor, 56, visited The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, Feb. 23, and shared the reason why he believes the 28-year-old comedian has become so popular and found himself having such an incredible "moment in time right now." Spoiler alert: It's more than just because of his star-studded dating history.
"[Pete's] an incredibly sweet guy," Stiller told the radio host. "He's so personable. He got such a charisma. He's funny, he's really funny, but he has become really famous, I think, for—"
Stern then interrupted the actor, adding, "Dating!"
"Yes," Stiller agreed. "And being on [Saturday Night Live]."
Continuing to compliment his friend, Stiller added that Davidson's kind personality, natural charm and hard work ethic, as seen on SNL, has left a strong impression on the world and led the King of Staten Island star, who is currently dating Kim Kardashian, to becoming a household name.
"He's really funny on the show too. Like, to be able to go on Weekend Update and do what he does, he's doing him, right? It's not that easy to just be that funny and interesting and likeable," Stiller pointed out. "Come on, do a character, do a thing, but he's really taking his life and he's turning it into material."
That affability and creativity, Stiller explained, is why he believes Davidson "became popular" as of late. "People were attracted to watching him on the show and he just has a real charm about him," he said. "I think he really wants to act and he's making movies and taking roles on that are real acting roles."
Discussing Davidson's legacy, the actor continued, "I get the sense that he's a guy who really loves to work, cares about his work, and I think that's how he's going to be known. He's got a lot of great work ahead of him too."