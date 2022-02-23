Ben Stiller Explains Why His "Sweet" Friend Pete Davidson Is Having "a Moment" With Women

Watch : Pete Davidson Is BACK on Instagram After Kanye Drama

Ben Stiller has nothing but kind things to say when it comes to his pal Pete Davidson.

The Zoolander actor, 56, visited The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, Feb. 23, and shared the reason why he believes the 28-year-old comedian has become so popular and found himself having such an incredible "moment in time right now." Spoiler alert: It's more than just because of his star-studded dating history.

"[Pete's] an incredibly sweet guy," Stiller told the radio host. "He's so personable. He got such a charisma. He's funny, he's really funny, but he has become really famous, I think, for—"

Stern then interrupted the actor, adding, "Dating!"

"Yes," Stiller agreed. "And being on [Saturday Night Live]."

Continuing to compliment his friend, Stiller added that Davidson's kind personality, natural charm and hard work ethic, as seen on SNL, has left a strong impression on the world and led the King of Staten Island star, who is currently dating Kim Kardashian, to becoming a household name.