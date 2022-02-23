Exclusive

Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols' Baby Boy's Name Revealed

Two months after Maralee Nichols gave birth to Tristan Thompson’s third baby, their son’s name has been revealed. Read why she chose this name for her son.

Watch: Maralee Nichols Says Tristan Thompson Hasn't Met Son

This moniker is a slam dunk.

One month after Tristan Thompson confirmed he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, their son's name has been revealed to be Theo Thompson.

According to the birth certificate obtained by E! News, Theo was born in Santa Monica, Calif. on Dec. 1. While Maralee is listed as the mother, Tristan is not listed as the father.

On Feb. 23, Maralee issued a statement to E! News about why she chose the name for her 2-month-old son.

"Theo, my little angel baby. I named you Theo because it means, ‘Gift from God,'" she said. "I had never been pregnant and had been told I might not be able to have children. I couldn't believe I was pregnant, when I saw you on the ultrasound and your little heartbeat I knew I would always protect you and keep you safe."

Maralee added, "I love you more than you'll ever know. You bring such joy and happiness into my life. My greatest blessing."

The same month Theo was born, Maralee filed a lawsuit against the NBA player, in which she noted the baby was conceived in March while Tristan—who was dating Khloe Kardashian at the time—was in Texas celebrating his 30th birthday. In an exclusive statement to E!, Maralee shed more light on their relationship. "He told me he was single and co-parenting," she said. "I would never have gotten involved with Tristan if I thought he was in a relationship."

The following month, in an Instagram Story, Tristan apologized to Khloe, who he shares daughter True Thompson, 3, with. (He also has son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig.)

"I take full responsibility for my actions," he wrote. "Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."

However, according to Maralee, he allegedly hasn't followed up on his word. "Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support their son," Maralee's rep previously said in a statement to E! News. "He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance."

This article was updated on Feb. 23, 2022, at 4:48 p.m. PT with Maralee's statement.

