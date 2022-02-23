Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols' Baby Boy's Name Revealed

Watch : Maralee Nichols Says Tristan Thompson Hasn't Met Son

This moniker is a slam dunk.

One month after Tristan Thompson confirmed he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, their son's name has been revealed to be Theo Thompson.

According to the birth certificate obtained by E! News, Theo was born in Santa Monica, Calif. on Dec. 1. While Maralee is listed as the mother, Tristan is not listed as the father.

On Feb. 23, Maralee issued a statement to E! News about why she chose the name for her 2-month-old son.

"Theo, my little angel baby. I named you Theo because it means, ‘Gift from God,'" she said. "I had never been pregnant and had been told I might not be able to have children. I couldn't believe I was pregnant, when I saw you on the ultrasound and your little heartbeat I knew I would always protect you and keep you safe."

Maralee added, "I love you more than you'll ever know. You bring such joy and happiness into my life. My greatest blessing."