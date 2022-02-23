24 Cute Desk Accessories That Will Lift Your Mood During a Long Work Day

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Is sitting at your desk all day doing nothing for your sense of happiness? You're not alone. Pretty sure we've all been there. Since we love finding products that will help make your life better in some way, we've rounded up some ultra-cute desk accessories that you can't help but smile at. They may not all be super practical, like this chubby potato riding on a unicorn, but they may help lift your mood in the middle of a long work day.

For instance, how can you not feel happy when you're trading in your boring old tech for something more colorful, cute and fun? Smoko, one of the best places to get kawaii plushes, office accessories and more, has a wireless mouse you'll want for all of your computers. Erin Condren, Rifle Paper Co., Anthropologie, Kate Spade, Amazon and Etsy, also have a great selection of items that'll perk you up at four in the afternoon.

We've rounded up some cute desk accessories that'll put a smile on your face in the middle of a long work day. Check those out below.