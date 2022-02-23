Andrew Garfield Makes True Crime Debut in Chilling Series Under the Banner of Heaven

Watch : Andrew Garfield Tells Why 2018 Tony Awards Is Unique

What can't Andrew Garfield do?

After singing and dancing in Tick, Tick... Boom! and swinging from spider webs in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the actor is taking on the role of detective Pyre in the FX mini-series Under the Banner of Heaven. Per the network's description, Pyre is a Latter-Day Saints "elder who is committed to his Church and family but begins to question some of the Church's teachings through his contact with a suspected murderer."

In a teaser, released Wednesday, Feb. 23, the clean-shaven actor is confronted with a grisly crime scene unlike anything he's ever seen before. "I wonder how something so horrific," Garfield says, "could come to pass."

The series is based on the 2003 book of the same title, in which author Jon Krakauer detailed the 1984 murder of Brenda Lafferty (Daisy Edgar Jones) and her infant daughter, Erica, at the hands of brothers-in-law Ron and Dan Lafferty. According to the Salt Lake Tribune, both brothers were ultimately convicted of Brenda and Erica's murder.