Zoë Kravitz' Dress for The Batman Premiere Will Make You Say Holy Smokes

Oozing sex appeal, Zoë Kravitz lived up to her sultry Catwoman character at the London premiere of the The Batman.

Purr-fection.

Zoë Kravitz served up serious style on red carpet for the London premiere of The Batman held at BFI IMAX Waterloo on Feb. 23. The 33-year-old actress, who plays Catwoman/Selina Kyle in the superhero film, made heads turn in a sultry black Saint Laurent gown featuring a scalloped neckline and sexy underboob cut-outs. 

With her large collection of tattoos on display, she accessorized with pearl earrings and black slide sandals. For glam, the Big Little Lies alum swept her short black bangs to the side and kept her make-up look natural with, appropriately, the exception of a slight cat-eye liner.

Looking fit and fierce, Zoë has been vocal about the "intense" training she took on to play the sexy antiheroine.

"Obviously, you want to look good in a catsuit, but I wanted it to be realistic that I'm able to do anything in this film," she told Elle earlier this month. "So I had to be strong. I got stronger than I've ever been. That felt good, to see what I was capable of."

She added, "I felt confident—and I could kick some ass."

Zoë was joined on the red carpet by Robert Pattison, who takes on the iconic titular role in The Batman. The highly-anticipated premiere comes four months after film's release day was delayed for the second time, almost a year after its original June 2021 date. The Twilight star, 35, made headlines in September 2020 for testing positive for COVID-19, resulting in production being halted. 

Keep scrolling to see more pics of Zoë and Robert at the premiere. 

How Each Actor Handled Suiting Up as Batman: A Definitive Ranking

Welcome to Gotham

The upcoming superhero movie, directed by Matt Reeves, Robert Pattinson leads the cast as Batman/Bruce Wayne, while Zoë Kravitz steps into the iconic role of Catwoman.

Kitty Couture

Zoë oozed sex appeal on the red carpet wearing a sleek Saint Laurent gown with racy cutouts.

Flashing Ink

Zoe's backless Saint Laurent number showed off her large collection of tattoos.

The Chic Caped Crusader

On the red carpet, Robert dressed to impress wearing an oversized grey blazer and matching pants, teamed with a black turtleneck sweater. He accessorized with black dress shoes and a silver chain bracelet.

Continuing The Legacy

Robert is the latest actor to take on the role of Batman. Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck have all portrayed Bruce Wayne and his superhero alter ego on the big screen. Zoë follows in the footsteps, err pawprints, of Catwoman actresses Michelle Pfeiffer, Halle Berry and Anne Hathaway

Dream Role

Robert admitted he actively pursued the lead role in The Batman, telling Variety in 2019, "I'd had Batman in my mind for a while."

