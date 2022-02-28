Tyler Henry's Must-See Readings Are Back in Personal Life After Death Trailer

Watch : 4 Times Tyler Henry Didn't Recognize His Celebrity Clients

Tyler Henry is heading back to our small screens!

With over 300,000 people on his waiting list and dozens of satisfied celebrities clients under his belt, Tyler is Hollywood's go-to medium. And now, in an E! News exclusive sneak peak, we get a first look as he heads across the country, offering readings to as many of those people as he can, in his new series, Life After Death with Tyler Henry.

The series will "bring answers to the people he reads, providing proof that there is more to this world than what we see," according to the show's description, "and that our loved ones never really leave us."

In the emotional first look, Tyler offers readings and closure to various clients. "My job as a medium is to deliver messages," Tyler says in the clip.

"I receive impressions," he continues. "I get various small tidbits of details that I have to interpret and make sense of."