See What Has Relatively Famous' Hana Giraldo Asking Austin Gunn "What the F--k?"

Austin Gunn Gives ANOTHER GIRL His Number

Is Austin Gunn stepping out on Hana Giraldo?

That appears to be the case in this sneak peek of the newest Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules episode, airing tonight, Feb. 23.

Relieved of their work duties for the day, the cast of the E! series is out at a bar when they decide to learn how to do the "Colorado two-step." Hana and Jasmin Lawrence team up, and while the friends are clearly enjoying themselves, the same can't be said for Austin, who's sitting on the sidelines.

That is, until he gets up and asks a random bar patron, "Is this your girl right here?"

The man says "no," and Austin introduces himself to a woman named Rachel. They begin dancing, and soon, Austin's flirting, telling her, "I'm having a great time right here."

Hana eventually notices what's happening, but things only get worse when Austin asks Rachel where her phone is.