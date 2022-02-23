Emma Chamberlain Was a "Nervous Wreck" During Met Gala Encounter With This Fashion Icon

Watch : Emma Chamberlain Is Fashion's Latest It Girl

Emma Chamberlain is a celebrity in her own right. However, there was a certain person who made the young star feel like a bundle of nerves when she was around them.



The YouTube personality exclusively revealed to E! News that she was extremely nervous meeting Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour at the 2021 Met Gala in September. "She is such an iconic person in the fashion industry and I wanted to make a good impression," the 20-year-old influencer shared. "Unfortunately, I was a nervous wreck while talking to her and she definitely could tell. It's OK though."



While meeting Anna was surely a highlight for Emma, one of the biggest "pinch me" moments of her career was hosting the first pop-up event for her coffee company, Chamberlain Coffee, which originally launched in 2019. "Seeing so many supporters of myself and my brand in one place was so incredible," she said. "I was so humbled and grateful that day."