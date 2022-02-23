Cheryl Burke Files for Divorce From Matthew Lawrence After Nearly 3 Years of Marriage

Watch : Cheryl Burke Reveals the Hardest Working Celeb on "DWTS"

Cheryl Burke has had her last dance with Matthew Lawrence.

The Dancing With the Stars pro filed for divorce from the Mrs. Doubtfire actor on Feb. 18, according to court documents obtained by E! News. In the filing, which was submitted to the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Cheryl listed Jan. 7, 2021, as the date of separation.

The 38-year-old cited irreconcilable difference as the reason for split and requested to terminate the court's ability to award spousal support, citing a prenuptial agreement dated on May 20, 2019, just days before their romantic vows.

Cheryl and Matthew, 42, first dated back in 2007 but called it quits a year later. They rekindled their romance in 2017 before tying the knot on May 23, 2019, at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego, Calif.

Planned by famed celebrity party consultant Mindy Weiss, the ceremony was attended by an array of celebrity guests, with Leah Remini and Cheryl's fellow DWTS pro Kym Herjavec serving in the bridal party and Matthew's brother, Joey Lawrence, acting as the Boy Meets World alum's best man.