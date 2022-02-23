Have $165 Million to Spare? You Could Buy Aaron Spelling's Former Mansion

Welcome to the manor!

No, we're not talking about Dorinda Medley's Bluestone Manor that you've seen on The Real Housewives of New York City or the haunted Bly Manor that you might have caught in Mike Flanagan's Netflix series. We're referring to the estate in the Holmby Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles that once belonged to Tori Spelling's parents, Candy Spelling and the late producer Aaron Spelling.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the mega mansion, which sits on a property that also once held the home of the late singer Bing Crosby, was built for the Spellings in 1991 and was nicknamed "Candyland" for its numerous amenities, which reportedly included rooms for flower-cutting, gift-wrapping and enjoying wine and cheese.

In 2011, Candy sold the estate to Petra Ecclestone, the daughter of former Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone, for $85 million. Just eight years later, it sold for a whopping $119.57 million.