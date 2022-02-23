Have $165 Million to Spare? You Could Buy Aaron Spelling's Former Mansion

A bowling alley, screening room and salon?! Oh my! You won't believe the amenities at this mega mansion. Check out the massive estate once owned by Candy Spelling and the late Aaron Spelling.

Welcome to the manor! 

No, we're not talking about Dorinda Medley's Bluestone Manor that you've seen on The Real Housewives of New York City or the haunted Bly Manor that you might have caught in Mike Flanagan's Netflix series. We're referring to the estate in the Holmby Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles that once belonged to Tori Spelling's parents, Candy Spelling and the late producer Aaron Spelling.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the mega mansion, which sits on a property that also once held the home of the late singer Bing Crosby, was built for the Spellings in 1991 and was nicknamed "Candyland" for its numerous amenities, which reportedly included rooms for flower-cutting, gift-wrapping and enjoying wine and cheese.

In 2011, Candy sold the estate to Petra Ecclestone, the daughter of former Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone, for $85 million. Just eight years later, it sold for a whopping $119.57 million.

Now, it's on the market again. And according to the listing held by Drew Fenton and Jeff Hyland of Hilton & Hyland, it could be all yours for a cool $165 million. Pocket change, right?

Per the Los Angeles Times, which was first to report the listing, the more than 56,000 square-foot home boasts 123 rooms, including 14 bedrooms and 27 bathrooms. Yes, of course you want to take a peek. Be our guest.

Jim Bartsch
A Grand Entrance

Upon entering the home, which sits on 4.68 acres, guests will feast their eyes on the gorgeous double staircase and dazzling chandelier.

Jim Bartsch
Living Room

Once inside, they can then make their way to the living room. And if the ceiling doesn't catch visitors' attention, perhaps the natural light and outdoor views coming through the arched windows will. According to the listing, the property has several lawns, rose gardens and a pool.

Jim Bartsch
Dining Room

Table for 22? There's plenty of room for wining and dining here. 

Jim Bartsch
Bowling Alley

After dinner, guests can head to the bowling alley for a few games.

Jim Bartsch
Theater Room

Want more options? According to the listing, there's also a screening room, a beauty salon and a library. And for any needs not met at home, the house borders a country club.

