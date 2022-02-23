Larsa Pippen Calls Adriana de Moura a "Liar" in Explosive Real Housewives of Miami Reunion Trailer

Larsa Pippen and Adriana de Moura's feud wages on.
Peacock is giving fans the first look at The Real Housewives of Miami's explosive season four reunion in this new trailer released on Feb. 23.
Host Andy Cohen sits down with Larsa, Adriana, Alexia Echevarria, Lisa Hochstein, Guerdy Abraira, Dr. Nicole Martin, Julia Lemigova and Marysol Patton for an in-person reunion that promises tons of drama.
Larsa and Adriana are clearly not over their beef as Larsa tells Adriana "you're a liar" in the clip. It seems Larsa is referring to Adriana's claims that she once accidentally saw Kanye "Ye" West's penis, a story that caused bad blood because of Larsa's former friendship with Kim Kardashian.
Andy also doesn't hold back in addressing Alexia's family drama and legal woes. "Your son Peter was arrested for charges of domestic violence," he says before Alexia replies, "Those are allegations, which we are denying."
On a lighter note, Andy wants answers about the flirtatious friendship between Adriana and Julia (who is married to tennis legend Martina Navratilova).
"What's the farthest the two of you have ever gone with each other? Have you kissed?" he prods. Fans will have to watch the reunion to hear their answer.
Other topics touched on in the trailer are the tragic death of one of Julia's children, Nicole's recent engagement and Lisa's martial troubles. Check out the clip above to see all the explosive moments to come.
The Real Housewives of Miami season four finale airs Thursday, Feb. 24 on Peacock, followed by the two-part reunion on Mar. 3 and Mar. 10.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)