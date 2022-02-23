TikTok Star Tinx Has the Best Reaction to a Question About Those Diplo Rumors

Watch : TikTok Star Tinx Plays Coy About DATING Diplo

If there's one thing Tinx loves to do, it's overshare.

However, the TikTok superstar—whose full name is Christina Najjar—was relatively coy during E! News' Daily Pop on Feb. 23 after host Justin Sylvester and guest emcee Kristin Cavallari brought up "that one rumor" about her.

"I have an idea of that one," a grinning Tinx admitted despite the pair not mentioning any names.

They were, of course, talking about Diplo, who's not only been spotted hanging out with Tinx in the past, but was once labeled her "boyfriend" on the jumbotron at a Dec. 2021 Las Vegas Raiders game.

Whether the literal public display of affection rang true or was just in good fun is still hard to tell, but Tinx did admit on Daily Pop that Diplo's "a very handsome man."

The confession came before Justin made his own scandalous admission about the "Lean On" producer, which may or may not have left Tinx speechless. "My mom is watching this!" she said. "I cannot smile or frown."