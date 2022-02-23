Tom Brady's Post-NFL Gig Is Totally Unexpected

On Feb. 22, Tom Brady's next project was revealed, and it isn't what you'd expect. See what it is here!

TB12 is heading off the field and onto the big screen.

Three weeks after announcing his retirement from the NFL, Tom Brady has already booked his next gig: Starring and producing in a football-themed road trip movie.

Brady's new film, 80 for Brady, is inspired by a true story and will feature an all-star cast—fit for an all-star player—including Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field as best friends heading to the 2017 Super Bowl to see Brady. Naturally, the film will showcase, according to The Hollywood Reporter, "the chaos that ensues as they navigate the wilds of the biggest sporting event in the country." 

Co-written by Kyle Marvin and Michael Covino, the flick is set to begin production in the spring.

Brady will produce the film through his production company, 199 Productions, along with Donna Gigliotti, who has produced, Silver Linings PlaybookHidden Figures and Emma, among others.

The big screen touchdown comes after Brady said goodbye to his professional football career after 22 historic seasons.

"I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in' proposition—if a 100% commitment isn't there, you won't succeed," he wrote on Instagram on Feb. 1, "and success is what I love so much about our game."

"I have loved my NFL career, and now it's time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention," he continued. "I am so proud of what we have achieved." 

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Based on his track record, it's likely Brady will be the GOAT of Hollywood in no time.

