Natalia Bryant and Storm Reid Enjoying Life as College Roommates Is the Study Break You Deserve

Um, is this Euphoria we feel? How cute is it that Natalia Bryant and Storm Reid are sharing a college dorm room during their freshman year at the University of Southern California?

Watch: Natalia Bryant's Prom Happened On Same Day As Kobe's Induction

Now we're just wondering who claimed the top bunk.

While Natalia Bryant and Storm Reid have been open about their first year at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, few fans have realized the model and the Euphoria actress have actually has been roommates during their freshman year as Trojans.

So how did the Internet suddenly put two and two together? In a resurfaced post from Jan. 19, Storm wished Natalia a happy birthday and casually dropped the fun fact that they are roomies.

"NANI! NAE NAE! NAENAESTER! It's your 19thhhh!" Storm wrote on Instagram with a collage of photos. "The brightest smile and the kindest heart. The funniest person. The best roomie [sic] a girl could ask for. So grateful for you. So glad we get to do life & school together! I love youuuuu!" 

Even Vanessa Bryant shared her happiness when she commented, "So cute!!!!!!" with two red heart emojis.

Back in March, Vanessa documented the moment her daughter discovered she got accepted into her dream school. After Natalia screamed "I got in," her mom couldn't help but reflect on the milestone.

Instagram

"I'm SO happy for you Nani! I know daddy is so PROUD OF YOU. I am so PROUD OF YOU!! Your hard work and dedication was so worth it," Vanessa wrote. "You pushed through the most excruciating pain imaginable and you succeeded. I wish Daddy and Gigi were physically here to celebrate but I know they're here in spirit. We love you so much!"

As Natalia and Storm fight on to victory at USC, E! News discovered more than a few familiar faces who once lived together. Keep scrolling for more unexpected roommates.

Instagram
Storm Reid & Natalie Bryant

As they continue their college education at USC in Los Angeles, the actress and model have grown to be close friends while rooming together at the university. Fight on ladies! 

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for W Magazine
Jamie Dornan & Eddie Redmayne

Believe it or not, the duo shared an apartment when their careers were just starting off. "When we were fresh off the boat in L.A., someone from the agency dropped scripts for us," Jamie shared on Live With Kelly and Michael. "Must have been like 25 scripts in my pile and three in his."

Getty Images
Brad Pitt & Jason Priestley

In his memoir, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star said he briefly lived with Brad in the '90s. "We lived on Ramen noodles and generic beer—the kind that came in white cans labeled 'beer'—and Marlboro Light cigarettes," he wrote. "We were broke."

Instagram
Lili Reinhart & Camila Mendes

The Riverdale co-stars are BFFs in real life too! While the show films in Vancouver, Reinhart and Mendes are roomies in Los Angeles. So, when they are off of work in the summer months, the duo can still spend time together in California.

Reinhart has also been roomies with co-star Madelaine Petsch.

Instagram
Ryan Seacrest & Jensen Ackles

The Supernatural actor and the LIVE With Kelly and Ryan co-host used to live together in Los Angeles years ago. This photo was taken the night that they threw a party in their apartment because they were able to get free, crushed ice down the street from a Chinese restaurant. Ryan joked that both then and now, Jensen was the one who got the girl.

Steve Eichner/WireImage
Robin Lord Taylor & Billy Eichner

 The Gotham actor and the Billy on the Street host lived and worked together, co-creating and co-starring in Creation Nation: A Live Talk Show. Taylor's only complaint about Eichner? "As a roommate, he just never cleaned—ever, ever, ever cleaned. So, that was it," he revealed on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live in October 2016. "Everything else was fabulous."

 

Getty Images / FilmMagic
Rachel Bloom & Ilana Glazer

The Crazy Ex Girlfriend and Broad City actresses shared an apartment together in the early days of their respective careers.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
James Corden & Dominic Cooper

The TV host and actor lived once together in an apartment atop a house in London. "We rented it furnished," Corden said on The Late Late Show. "It had no furniture in it, and we never thought to complain." In reality, Cooper said, "We had one bed, and we only had one piece of cutlery, which was a spatula." With little money between them, Corden revealed that for three weeks, the only items in their fridge were a "Lindt chocolate bunny and half a Vitamin Water."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Justin Timberlake & Ryan Gosling

During their Mickey Mouse Club years, the Notebook actor moved in with Justin and his family while his mom was still working and living in Canada.

Michael Kovac/WireImage
Ben Affleck & Matt Damon

Long before they were famous and Oscar winners, the Boston boys lived together while writing the script for Good Will Hunting.

 

Twitter
Glen Powell & Chord Overstreet

Scream Queens and Glee creator Ryan Murphy told E! News, "[co-creator] Ian Brennan said, 'I know this guy Glen Powell, who's roommates with Chord Overstreet, and I've been out with him and I've seen him do sort of improv stuff. I think he would be great.' That led to me meeting Glen, and as soon as he read it you were like, 'Oh, my god. Where have you been all my life?'"

RMLA/AKM-GSI
Avril Lavigne & Ryan Cabrera

After the "On the Way Down" crooner split with his girlfriend, he bunked with Lavigne, who he's been close pals with for 12 years.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Judd Apatow & Adam Sandler

Before they got their big break in the comedy world, the Funny People director and the Funny People star shared a $900 per month apartment in SoCal's San Fernando Valley. Even when Sandler moved to NYC to work on Saturday Night Live he continued to pay rent out of fear he might get fired.

John Shearer/Getty Images
Michelle Williams & Ryan Gosling

Although they were only asked to live together for a month ahead of starring in Blue Valentine together, the co-stars got along so well they shacked up for an entire month.

WireImages
Dianna Agron & Lea Michele

These Glee co-stars just couldn't get enough gal-pal time with each other. Even after filming wrapped for the day, the actresses would head home to their shared apartment.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Miles Heizer & Mae Whitman

Parenthood co-stars by day, roomies by night! The actress told Glamour of their unbreakable bond, "I envision wanting to live in a house next to him for my whole life and grow old down the street from him. I want our families to always be entwined."

Getty Images / WireImage
Milo Ventimiglia & Penn Badgley

Despite their 10-year age difference, the Gossip Girl actor said living with the future Heroes star had major perks—like borrowing his ID to get into bars!

Kevin Winter/Rob Kim/Getty Images
Melissa McCarthy & Brian Atwood

The funny lady and the shoe designer went to high school together and shared an apartment in Hell's Kitchen.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Jason Segel & Chris O'Dowd

The Bridesmaids star crashed at his actor friend's home while shooting a film in Los Angeles.

Krista Kennell/AFP/Getty Image; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Ewan McGregor & Jude Law

Before they became big Hollywood stars, the two actors shared the same room. They would later start a production company together.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Raven-Symoné & Lindsay Lohan

Although the two once shared a pad, the That's So Raven star admitted she rarely saw her roommate.

Kevin Parry/WireImage.com
Chace Crawford & Ed Westwick

Once filming began for season one, the Gossip Girl hunks decided to share a New York City apartment together.

John Shearer/Getty Images
Amy Smart & Ali Larter

After meeting on vacation in Italy, the two bonded over acting dreams and quickly moved to Los Angeles together.

Jason Merritt/FilmMagic
Justin Long & Jonah Hill

The Accepted costars roomed together for a brief time. Long once told reporters Hill was a bit on the messy side.

Getty Images
Connie Britton & Lauren Graham

On a recent Watch What Happens Live episode, the Parenthood star admitted to once living in an empty house with the Nashville actress. "We had no furniture and all we ate were Rice Krispies Treats," Graham said.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Paula Abdul & Kara Dioguardi

The "Straight Up" singer gladly welcomed the former American Idol judge into her home for over a year. Wonder if they ever made music together?

Giulio Marcocchi/startraksphoto.com; Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images
Jax Taylor & Channing Tatum

The Vanderpump Rules star admitted on Watch What Happens Live to being roommates with People's Sexiest Man Alive.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images; Lisa O'Connor/ZUMAPRESS.com
Kiefer Sutherland & Robert Downey Jr.

The Hollywood actors lived together for three years.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage; Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Stanley Tucci & Ving Rhames

The two actors lived together while studying at SUNY Purchase in New York City.

Jonathan Leibson/Wireimage; WILL RAGOZZINO/PatrickMcMullan.com
Sherry Stringfield & Parker Posey

More SUNY Purchase roommates! The actresses bunked together while studying in college.  

