Season 2 of Bridgerton, The Adam Project and More Coming to Netflix in March 2022

Watch : "Bridgerton" Star Nicola Coughlan On Show's Success & S2 Secrets

Don't tell Lady Whistledown, dear reader, but season two of Bridgerton isn't the only exciting title making its debut on Netflix next month.

On Feb. 23, the streaming platform announced its star-studded list of movies, television and original projects all set to be released throughout the month of March. And yes, at long last, that includes more Bridgerton.

While the saucy period drama's first season was centered around the burning romance between Simon (Regé-Jean Page) and Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), the show's highly anticipated second season will focus on another Bridgerton embarking on their quest to find true love: Daphne's brother Lord Anthony (Jonathan Bailey). Will he be successful? We'll just have to wait and see.

However, exciting new content means that we'll unfortunately have to bid farewell to some fan favorites—including the Marvel TV shows Daredevil and Jessica Jones—this month too. But don't worry, there's still plenty of action on the way.

Not only does Ryan Reynolds' latest time traveling action film The Adam Project drop on Mar. 11, but season two of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk and Denis Villeneuve's Blade Runner 2049 will all hit the streaming platform throughout the month and surely keep action fans satisfied.

Add in some fun children's films with Spike Jonze's Where the Wild Things Are, culinary contests, and top-tier stand-up comedy specials from Taylor Tomlinson and Mike Epps and there's truly something for everyone on Netflix next month. Find out all about these titles and more in our March guide below.