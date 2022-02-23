Season 2 of Bridgerton, The Adam Project and More Coming to Netflix in March 2022

Don't tell Lady Whistledown, dear reader, but season two of Bridgerton isn't the only exciting title making its debut on Netflix next month.
On Feb. 23, the streaming platform announced its star-studded list of movies, television and original projects all set to be released throughout the month of March. And yes, at long last, that includes more Bridgerton.
While the saucy period drama's first season was centered around the burning romance between Simon (Regé-Jean Page) and Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), the show's highly anticipated second season will focus on another Bridgerton embarking on their quest to find true love: Daphne's brother Lord Anthony (Jonathan Bailey). Will he be successful? We'll just have to wait and see.
However, exciting new content means that we'll unfortunately have to bid farewell to some fan favorites—including the Marvel TV shows Daredevil and Jessica Jones—this month too. But don't worry, there's still plenty of action on the way.
Not only does Ryan Reynolds' latest time traveling action film The Adam Project drop on Mar. 11, but season two of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk and Denis Villeneuve's Blade Runner 2049 will all hit the streaming platform throughout the month and surely keep action fans satisfied.
Add in some fun children's films with Spike Jonze's Where the Wild Things Are, culinary contests, and top-tier stand-up comedy specials from Taylor Tomlinson and Mike Epps and there's truly something for everyone on Netflix next month. Find out all about these titles and more in our March guide below.
Mar. 1
Forecasting Love & Weather
Twenty One
21
21 Bridges
A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
Battleship
Christine
Coach Carter
Clean with Passion for Now
Contagion
Dreamer
Due Date
Freddy Vs. Jason
Gattaca
Just Like Heaven
Love is Colorblind
Misty
My Best Friend's Wedding
One Piece, Multiple Seasons
Public Enemies
Redemption
Richie Rich
Siberia
Shooter
Shrek
Shrek 2
Sorry to Bother You
Starship Troopers
Texas Chainsaw 3D
The Gift
The Green Mile
The Guardians of Justice
The Replacements
The Shawshank Redemption
Top Gun
V for Vendetta
Where the Wild Things Are
Worst Roommate Ever
Zoolander
Mar. 2
Against the Ice
Savage Rhythm
The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure
Mar. 3
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, Season 2
Midnight at Pera Palace
Power Rangers: Dino Fury, Season 2
Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties, Season 2
The Weekend Away
Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show!
Mar. 4
Lies and Deceit
Making Fun
Meskina
Pieces of Her
The Invisible Thread
Mar. 5
Beirut
Mar. 7
Good Girls, Season 4
Mar. 8
An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts, Season 2
Autumn Girl
Chip and Potato, Season 3
Last One Standing
Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You
Mar. 9
Byron Baes
Queer Eye: Germany
The Andy Warhol Diaries
The Bombardment
The Last Kingdom, Season 5
Mar. 10
DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Season 7
Karma's World, Season 2
Kotaro Lives Alone
Love, Life & Everything in Between
Mar. 11
Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Season 4
Life After Death with Tyler Henry
Once Upon a Time…Happily Never After
The Adam Project
Mar. 12
Dunkirk
Mar. 13
London Has Fallen
Mar. 15
Adam by Eve: A Live in Animation
Catherin Cohen: The Twist…? She's Gorgeous
Marilyn's Eyes
One Piece: Strong World
Team Zenko Go
Mar. 16
A Walk Among the Tombstones
Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives
Heist: The Great Robbery of Brazil's Central Park
Pedal to Metal
Mar. 17
Lee Daniels' The Butler
Rescued by Ruby
Soil
Mar. 18
Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question
Animal, Season 2
Backpackers
Black Crab
Cracow Monsters
Eternally Confused and Eager for Love
Human Resources
Is It Cake?
Light the Night
Standing Up
Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup
Top Boy
Windfall
Without Saying Goodbye
Young, Famous and African
Mar. 21
Call the Midwife, Season 10
In Good Hands
Mar. 22
Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days
The Principles of Pleasure
Mar. 24
Love Like the Falling Petals
Mar. 25
Bridgerton, Season 2
Transformers: BotBots
Mar. 26
Blade Runner 2049
King of Thieves
Mar. 28
The Imitation Game
Thermae Romae Novae
Mar. 29
Johnny Hallyday: Beyond Rock
Mike Eppes: Indiana Mike
Mar. 30
All Hail
Trust No One: The Hunt For the Crypto King
Mar. 31
Casual, Multiple Seasons
Air Bud: Super Pup Z