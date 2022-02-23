Lauren Graham Apologizes After Seemingly Hinting at Gilmore Girls Announcement

Lorelai is going to need a hot cup of coffee after this one!
On Feb. 23, Lauren Graham cleared up some confusion regarding a retweet from the day prior. Graham retweeted a Gilmore Girls gif—of Lorelei (Graham) and Luke (Scott Patterson) outside of Luke's Diner—from the show's official twitter account and captioned it with a nerd emoji.
And with over 600 replies, fans of the show thought Graham was hinting at a Gilmore Girls related announcement. One user wrote, "LAUREN, WHAT'S HAPPENING????" Another added, "Do you have any news to give us?"
But unfortunately, it was all just a misunderstanding. "Sweet Peoples: sorry for any confusion," she wrote on Twitter. "I retweeted that clip because I thought it was fun but I have nothing @GilmoreGirls-related to announce except that I continue to be bad at the internet and I continue to love you all. xL"
Looks like she isn't heading to Stars Hallow any time soon!
Though some fans were disappointed, others were happy to get some clarity.
"did we freak out? yes, a little bit. but it's fine we just love you and gg so much and we can't help but hope for something new," one fan said.
"This is the cutest tweet ever lol," another noted.
Graham starred as Lorelei Gilmore throughout the show's seven season run, from 2000 to 2007 and most recently in the revival mini-series Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.
The four-episode reboot was set almost a decade after the finale of the original series, and followed Lorelai, Rory (Alexis Bledel) and Emily Gilmore (Kelly Bishop) through four seasons of change.
Hey, we may not have a new Gilmore Girls announcement but that won't stop us from binge-watching the entire series for the hundredth time!
Gilmore Girls is available to stream on Netflix.