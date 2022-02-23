Hilary Duff Finally Addresses That Car Seat Controversy Involving 3-Year-Old Daughter Banks

Hilary Duff has issued a response to criticism she and husband Matthew Koma received last month after their 3-year-old daughter was recorded riding in the backseat of a car without a car seat.

For Hilary Duff, the debate over her daughter's car seat is so yesterday.
 
During a recent conversation with romper, published Feb. 23, the How I Met Your Father actress addressed the criticism surrounding a video of her and Matthew Koma's 3-year-old daughter Banks in the backseat of a moving car without a car seat.
 
"The other day—my publicist would absolutely kill me if I brought this up," she told the outlet. "There was this huge story that came out because my friend Molly [Bernard] was in the backseat of our car with Banks without her car seat. It's not like I'm driving on the 405 with my kids in the backseat without a car seat. You have no context. You don't know where I am."
 
Hilary, who is also mom to son Luca, 9, and daughter Mae, 10 months, then explained that she sometimes lets her children sit in the front seat of her car so they can pretend they're driving home. "You're telling me you've never put your kids in the backseat to drive a bock before with an adult back there?" she continued. "I'm like, ‘Happy new year to you, too.'"

The video, which was shared to Instagram on Jan. 3, featured Hilary's Younger co-star Molly riding along with the toddler in the backseat, while Banks' parents were in the front. 
 
People flooded the comments with their opinions on the danger that the young child faced, prompting Matthew to clap back at a few of the critics. After one user urged the parents to check out an organization about car seat safety laws, a sarcastic Matthew replied, "You are truly a hero for speaking up."

