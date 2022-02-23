Exclusive

Morgan Stewart Shares a Sweet Update on Her and Jordan McGraw's Baby Boy Grey

Watch: Morgan Stewart GIVES BIRTH to Baby No. 2!

The McGraw family's days with Grey are anything but gloomy.

E! News' Daily Pop and Nightly Pop host Morgan Stewart welcomed her second child, a baby boy named Grey Oliver McGraw, with her husband Jordan McGraw on Feb. 17. Now, the parents are enjoying their first days at home with their little one and his big sister, Row Renggli McGraw, who celebrated her first birthday a day before Grey was born.

Morgan couldn't leave her Nightly Pop cohorts Nina Parker and Hunter March out of the loop, though, so she made sure to share an exclusive update on life as a mom of two during the Feb. 22 episode. 

"Grey is perfect!" Morgan said. "He has completed our family, and we are beyond thrilled."

The sentiment was similar to one she shared prior to giving birth, telling Daily Pop's Justin Sylvester and Loni Love on Feb. 4, "Honestly, there is a big part of me that feels like I'm going to feel very complete and very excited and feel like, okay, we get to put this chapter behind us."

photos
Morgan Stewart & Jordan McGraw's Shower for Baby No. 2

In other words, no, she and Jordan don't have plans to welcome any additional children: "'Cause I'm not the person that's gonna have the third surprise kid. Everyone is, like, 'I'm just doing two!' and then three years later, it's like, 'Oh, I'm going to have a third.' This is it for us. We're definitely not doing another one."

As we wait for Morgan to reveal more about life as a quartet, keep scrolling to look back at her pregnancy journey. 

Instagram
2022 Here We Come

"Gave birth to Row McGraw, Went back to work pregnant, lol," Morgan wrote on Instagram on New Year's Eve. "went on some tour, did the MOST therapy, ate the best pizza! (thanks babe! ) tried to NOT overthink everything while i still overthought everything, learned to trust myself more and most importantly; dressed pretty damn well. HAPPY NYE, love you guys!"

Instagram
New Year's Eve Celebrations

Morgan and her midnight kiss.

Instagram
Family of Three (For Now)

Happy holidays from the McGraws!

Instagram
Getting Closer...

"File Under: mentally VERY pregnant," Morgan captioned this sassy snapshot. 

 

Instagram
Hello, Third Trimester

Morgan hit the 30-week mark at the beginning of December!

Instagram
Work Selfie

Work breaks call for selfies—especially when you're rocking boots like those!

Instagram
Party Hopping

What a perfect fit for a baby shower—Erin Lim's, that is. Morgan attended her fellow E! personality's shower in November.

Instagram
Jumpsuit Goals

Jumpin' into being a mother of two like...

Instagram
Take Two

A jumpsuit like this deserves all the mirror selfies.

Instagram
Coffee, Please

Early Daily Pop shoots call for all the caffE!ne.

Instagram
Impromptu Photoshoot

An all black moment.

Instagram
Posing Perfectly

Who said you can't pull off a photoshoot in a parking garage? 

Instagram
Bumpdate

Morgan said it best in her caption: "Poppin' in purple." 

Isné Bobo Nuyent / Instagram
Mini Me on the Way

Morgan joked on Instagram that while daughter Row is clearly Jordan's twin, hopefully baby no. 2 will look more like her. "Maybe this baby will look like me??" Morgan captioned a pic by photographer Isné Bobo Nuyent on Sept. 8. Husband Jordan adorably commented, "That's our family." 

Instagram
Hello Yellow

Now that the secret is out, Morgan snaps a pregnancy selfie while at work in a neon yellow dress that hugs her tummy.

Instagram
Baby No. 2

Morgan expertly hides her burgeoning baby bump just several weeks before announcing she's expecting her second child on Sept. 8, 2021.

Instagram
Almost There

It's official: Morgan and Jordan are going to be parents in less than a month.

Instagram
Nearly Nine Months

8-month mark? Check.

Instagram
A Baby Shower of Sorts

Since a traditional baby shower wasn't an option due to the coronavirus pandemic, Jordan surprised her with a sweet alternative: lunch for three.

Instagram
Pee Problems

As always, Morgan kept it real. "Didn't know it was possible to pee this much ..." she captioned this chic pic.

Instagram
Hello, 2021

Morgan and Jordan "dressed up for our damn selves" on New Year's Eve.

Isné Bobo Nuyent
The Dream Dress

Morgan revealed on Daily Pop that finding her dream dress was actually pretty easy. "When you type in 'white dress' on any sort of fashion website, it's like a bunch of summer dresses," she explained. "And I was like, 'Oh great. Well, this is a mess.' And I literally saw this dress hanging on a rack and I'm like, 'This is a nightgown.' But then I put it on and I was like, 'This is the dress. It was comfortable, it was so easy."

 

Isne Bobo Nuyent / @bobo.xxndigo
Just Married!

Presenting Mr. and Mrs. Jordan McGraw! The happy couple got married in an intimate wedding ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 9. 

Instagram
The Struggle Is Real

"Just severely out of breath," Morgan captioned this mid-hike snap.

Instagram
Growing Bigger By the Day

A bumpdate posted on Nov. 30!

Instagram
Country Chic

Morgan and Jordan took a trip to Utah's famous Amangiri resort at the end of October.

Instagram
Stunning in Sunnies

Gorgeous and glowing!

Instagram
Out of Office

Vacation mood.

Instagram
Black and White Bump

A Halloween mirror pic like no other. Morgan dubbed her outfit—or lake thereof—as her costume for the year!

Instagram
All Black

"And the WFH looks continue..." Morgan captured this chic selfie.

photos
View More Photos From Morgan Stewart's Pregnancy Pics

