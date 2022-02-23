Morgan Stewart Shares a Sweet Update on Her and Jordan McGraw's Baby Boy Grey

Watch : Morgan Stewart GIVES BIRTH to Baby No. 2!

The McGraw family's days with Grey are anything but gloomy.

E! News' Daily Pop and Nightly Pop host Morgan Stewart welcomed her second child, a baby boy named Grey Oliver McGraw, with her husband Jordan McGraw on Feb. 17. Now, the parents are enjoying their first days at home with their little one and his big sister, Row Renggli McGraw, who celebrated her first birthday a day before Grey was born.

Morgan couldn't leave her Nightly Pop cohorts Nina Parker and Hunter March out of the loop, though, so she made sure to share an exclusive update on life as a mom of two during the Feb. 22 episode.

"Grey is perfect!" Morgan said. "He has completed our family, and we are beyond thrilled."

The sentiment was similar to one she shared prior to giving birth, telling Daily Pop's Justin Sylvester and Loni Love on Feb. 4, "Honestly, there is a big part of me that feels like I'm going to feel very complete and very excited and feel like, okay, we get to put this chapter behind us."