Step Inside Bachelor Nation's Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour's "Elegant" San Diego Home

Welcome to Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour's slice of paradise.
The Bachelor Nation stars gave fans a look inside their new San Diego house in a Feb. 19 YouTube video, with Hannah previously explaining the move came after the engaged duo decided they wanted more room to roam.
And this place certainly seems to have it. Upon entering the three-bedroom, five-bathroom home, which has an open floor plan, there's a high-end kitchen (complete with dark marble countertops and a chic backsplash) and an adjacent dining area. The nearby bathroom has its own skylight—and so does their shared office space.
Their pad also boasts several gorgeous details, including chandeliers and sliding barn doors. As Dylan put it, "This is, like, an elegant home."
Once visitors head downstairs, they'll find more bathrooms, a guest room and the primary bedroom, which features a fireplace, wet bar and walk-in-closet. But Dylan's favorite is the theater room, which he's dreamed of having for years.
"This is the coolest s--t ever," the 27-year-old, who proposed to Hannah on season six of Bachelor in Paradise, said. "I went to somebody's house when I was, like, I don't know 10, and they had two movie theater chairs in it and I was like, 'Oh my god! This is the coolest house I've ever been in my life. One day I want a movie theater.' And here we are."
The outdoor space is just as awesome. After all, the patio—with a fireplace, of course—looks out onto the water and stunning California hills.
"Honestly," Hannah admitted, "we're just so grateful and so excited."
Watch their house tour in the video above.