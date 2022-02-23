Odell Beckham Jr. and Girlfriend Lauren Wood Welcome Baby Boy: Find Out His Name

Watch : 2022 Super Bowl REACTION: Halftime Show, Celebs & Surprises!

From the Super Bowl to Super Dad!

It's safe to say that the last two weeks have been a bit of a whirlwind for Odell Beckham Jr. Not only did the football player secure his first Super Bowl ring on Feb. 13, but he welcomed his first son, Zydn, with girlfriend Lauren Wood just four days later.

Reflecting on the two major milestones in his life, the wide receiver shared a collection of photos on Instagram of him spending time with Lauren and Zydn and as well as a snapshot of his bathroom mirror covered with positive intentions including "I am love" and "I will win Super Bowl LVI."

"2-17-22, 0605. THE biggest blessing I've ever had in my life arrived here on earth!" Odell captioned the post. "The words, I can't even put together for the overwhelming emotions that ran thru me … a moment I will never forget and cherish forever. Zydn was born n at that moment I knew my life changed for the better."