The Last Episodes of Ozark Finally Have a Premiere Date

On Feb. 23, Netflix announced that the rest of season four of Ozark, starring Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner, is coming to our small screens soon. See the first look below.

By Jillian Fabiano Feb 23, 2022 5:15 PMTags
TVJason BatemanCelebritiesNetflix
Watch: Laura Linney Gushes Over "Ozark" at 2019 Emmys

We're heading back to the Ozarks one last time. 

On Feb. 23, Netflix released the first teaser for season four, part two of Ozark, which premieres April 29. The final episodes of the drama series, starring Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner, will follow Marty (Bateman) and Wendy (Linney) as they are "rid of Helen (Janet McTeer) and climb to the top of Navarro's empire," according to the season's description. "They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won't stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood." 

In the teaser, Ruth Langmore (Garner) says, "My childhood traumas are not like yours," explaining, "You see, I'm a cursed Langmore. Long inured violence and death, and in the case of a Langmore, perhaps not soon enough."

The clip continues with Ruth crying while driving, with flashbacks of crime scenes and her threatening to shoot Marty.

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

The first seven episodes of season four, which premiered Jan. 21, left us with Javi (Alfonso Herrera) murdering Darlene (Lisa Emery) and Wyatt Langmore (Charlie Tahan) after their wedding; Ruth threatening to shoot Marty and Wendy; and Jonah (Skylar Gaertner) explaining to Ruth that Javi was responsible for their deaths.

Chris Mundy serves as showrunner on the series with Mundy, Bateman, Mark Williams and John Shiban as executive producers. The drama also stars Jessica Frances Dukes, Felix Solis, Damian Young and more.

Trending Stories

1

Read Jennifer Lopez’s Sweet Tribute to Twins on Their 14th Birthday

2

16 & Pregnant Star Jordan Cashmyer's Cause of Death Revealed

3

Aaron Rodgers Professes His Love for Shailene Woodley After Breakup

Will Ruth get her revenge with Javi? 

Find out when season four, part two of Ozark premieres April 29 on Netflix.

Trending Stories

1

Read Jennifer Lopez’s Sweet Tribute to Twins on Their 14th Birthday

2

16 & Pregnant Star Jordan Cashmyer's Cause of Death Revealed

3

Aaron Rodgers Professes His Love for Shailene Woodley After Breakup

4

Where To Get Kanye “Ye” West’s Yeezy Gap x Balenciaga Collaboration

5

Your First Look at the Male Stars of The Wilds Season 2

Latest News

Odell Beckham Jr. and Girlfriend Lauren Wood Welcome Baby Boy

The Last Episodes of Ozark Finally Have a Premiere Date

Exclusive

Why Law & Order's Return Was Like Homecoming for the O.G. Stars

Save 80% On These 19 Bestsellers From Khloe Kardashian’s Good American

Adam McKay Details Casting Drama That Ended Will Ferrell Friendship

Exclusive

See the Stars of Bel-Air Do Their Best "Carlton Dance"

Tom Holland Reveals One Spider-Man Actor Wore a "Fake" Butt