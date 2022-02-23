Why the Return of Law & Order Felt Like Homecoming for the O.G. Stars

Watch : Camryn Manheim Calls "Law & Order" Reboot a "Full Circle Moment"

For Law & Order's original stars, the show's return is a dream come true to say the least.

After all, it's been more than a decade since Camryn Manheim, Anthony Anderson and more took their final bow on the NBC crime procedural.

Back then, "I was just a snot-nosed kid fresh out of graduate school and like every New York actor wanted to add Law & Order to my resumé," Manheim exclusively told E! News exclusively ahead of the season 21 premiere Feb. 24. "I've played three separate characters prior to this one, so it's a big full circle moment for me to come back as Lieutenant Dixon."

No topic is off limits when it comes to the "ripped from the headlines" cases, according to the actress.

"We are really going deep and the writers are not afraid," she explained. "There's uncomfortable situations that we're just trying to get through. I mean, things are uncomfortable these days."