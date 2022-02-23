Adam McKay Details the Winning Time Casting Drama That Ended Will Ferrell Friendship

Watch : Adam McKay Reveals What ENDED His Friendship With Will Ferrell

While the real-life events that inspired HBO's new series Winning Time is fascinating, it's the story behind the story that we're really interested in.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated drama's March release, Adam McKay is spilling all the details on how it led to his rift with longtime collaborator and close friend Will Ferrell.

Their production company Gary Sanchez Productions is to thank for some of the most iconic movies of the 'aughts—think: Talladega Nights, Step Brothers and Anchorman—arguably influencing filmmakers of the next generation. However, McKay started to follow a different path in more recent years, directing political dramas like Vice, The Big Short and, most recently, Don't Look Up.

This was all well and good until McKay began to work on Winning Time, which is about Ferrell's favorite basketball team, the L.A. Lakers. Though there were reports that Ferrell wanted to play majority owner Jerry Buss, McKay told The Hollywood Reporter in a new interview that "Will was good" with Michael Shannon taking on the role.