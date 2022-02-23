Tom Holland Reveals One Spider-Man Actor Wore "Fake" Butt in No Way Home

Watch : Zendaya Gushes Over the "Spider-Man" Franchise

With great power comes...great padding.



At least, according to Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland, who has revealed that one of his counterparts supposedly sported a fake pair of buns in their costume during filming.



"I'll give you a spoiler and I'm not gonna tell you who," he said during his Feb. 21 appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. "But one of us has a fake ass in their suit. You can figure that out for yourselves."

(If your spidey senses aren't tingling, allow us to help: In the latest Spider-Man, Holland was joined by his predecessors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who both reprised their roles as the previous Spider-Mans to lend a few helping hands in the flick).



And Holland didn't stop pulling punches there. As the 25-year-old told host Seth Meyers, "I remember being on set and being like, Wow. Oh, hang on a minute. Nah, that's not real."