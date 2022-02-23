Khloe Kardashian Reveals What She's Manifesting After Tristan Thompson Paternity Drama

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Shares Message After Tristan Thompson's Apology

This year is all about positive vibes for Khloe Kardashian.



The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has always been one to express her feelings and thoughts through inspirational memes and her latest message is proving that she is ready to put the drama with ex Tristan Thompson behind her.



To mark the once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon that was 2/22/22, Khloe shared a quote to her Instagram Story that read, "Manifesting happiness and peace of mind."



Peace of mind is truly what the Good American CEO deserves after the scandals she endured while dating Tristan, including him fathering a newborn baby boy with Maralee Nichols at the end of last year.



In December, Maralee filed a paternity lawsuit against the Chicago Bulls player seeking pregnancy and child-related expenses, including fees for doctor's appointments, her hospital stay and more. According to the suit, obtained by E! News, Maralee claimed she and Tristan had consensual sex on his 30th birthday in March 2021.