Khloe Kardashian Reveals What She's Manifesting After Tristan Thompson Paternity Drama

Nearly two months after Tristan Thompson confirmed he fathered a baby boy with Maralee Nichols, Khloe Kardashian shared a message manifesting what she wants in life.

By Tamantha Gunn Feb 23, 2022 3:54 PMTags
KardashiansCelebritiesKhloe KardashianTristan Thompson
Watch: Khloe Kardashian Shares Message After Tristan Thompson's Apology

This year is all about positive vibes for Khloe Kardashian.
 
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has always been one to express her feelings and thoughts through inspirational memes and her latest message is proving that she is ready to put the drama with ex Tristan Thompson behind her. 
 
To mark the once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon that was 2/22/22, Khloe shared a quote to her Instagram Story that read, "Manifesting happiness and peace of mind."
 
Peace of mind is truly what the Good American CEO deserves after the scandals she endured while dating Tristan, including him fathering a newborn baby boy with Maralee Nichols at the end of last year. 
 
In December, Maralee filed a paternity lawsuit against the Chicago Bulls player seeking pregnancy and child-related expenses, including fees for doctor's appointments, her hospital stay and more. According to the suit, obtained by E! News, Maralee claimed she and Tristan had consensual sex on his 30th birthday in March 2021. 

photos
A History of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Relationship

Though Tristan's latest scandal seems like the nail in the coffin for his on-and-off relationship with Khloe, the NBA star took accountability for his actions and apologized for the "heartache and humiliation" he caused the mother of his 3-year-old daughter True Thompson.

"Khloe, you don't deserve this," Tristan said in a statement on Jan. 3. "You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

