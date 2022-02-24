Exclusive

Young Rock Season 2 First Look: See Dwayne Johnson & More in Exclusive Photos

E! News can exclusively reveal your first look at Young Rock season two. See what's in store for Dwayne Johnson and family before the hit NBC comedy returns Mar. 15.

Rock on!

E! News can exclusively reveal your first look at season two of NBC's hit comedy, Young Rock, which returns Tuesday, Mar. 15 at 8 p.m.

The new images, which you can scroll through below, show Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at three seminal periods in his life: His time as a young boy in Hawaii when his dad Rocky was at the peak of his wrestling career, his teenage years adjusting to a new life in Nashville as he navigates being a teenager and his family's financial struggles and Dwayne's early twenties as he enters the Canadian Football League and his dreams of playing in the NFL start to fade away.

Of course, the future timeline from season one also continues as Randall Park interviews Dwayne during his 2032 presidential campaign. Several pics show Dwayne and Randall fishing and enjoying the company of horses.

There's even a sneak peek at the start of "The Rock's" iconic wresting career!

Check out the exclusive first look images below before Young Rock returns on Mar. 15.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Frank Masi/NBC
Dwayne Johnson & Randall Park
Frank Masi/NBC
Dwayne Johnson & Randall Park
Mark Taylor/NBC
Uli Latukefu & Joseph Lee Anderson
Daniel Delgado/NBC
Dwayne Johnson & Randall Park
Mark Taylor/NBC
Stacey Leilua & Adrian Groulx
Daniel Delgado/NBC
Dwayne Johnson & Randall Park
Mark Taylor/NBC
Uli Latukefu
Daniel Delgado/NBC
Dwayne Johnson & Randall Park
Mark Taylor/NBC
Joseph Lee Anderson & Bradley Constant

