Young Rock Season 2 First Look: See Dwayne Johnson & More in Exclusive Photos

E! News can exclusively reveal your first look at season two of NBC's hit comedy, Young Rock, which returns Tuesday, Mar. 15 at 8 p.m.

The new images, which you can scroll through below, show Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at three seminal periods in his life: His time as a young boy in Hawaii when his dad Rocky was at the peak of his wrestling career, his teenage years adjusting to a new life in Nashville as he navigates being a teenager and his family's financial struggles and Dwayne's early twenties as he enters the Canadian Football League and his dreams of playing in the NFL start to fade away.

Of course, the future timeline from season one also continues as Randall Park interviews Dwayne during his 2032 presidential campaign. Several pics show Dwayne and Randall fishing and enjoying the company of horses.

There's even a sneak peek at the start of "The Rock's" iconic wresting career!