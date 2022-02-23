Megan Fox Shares Glimpse Inside Her and Machine Gun Kelly's Blended Family

Watch : Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Are ENGAGED

Transforming into a stepmom? That's no sweat for Megan Fox.

While in Cleveland for the NBA All-Star Game, the actress and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly had a slam dunk date night with his 12-year-old daughter Casie Colson Baker at his 27 Club Coffee shop.

In sweet pics shared to Megan's Instagram Story, the mom of three boys is seen wearing a brown crop top, black pants and plaid jacket, which she accessorized with a pair of boots and layered necklaces. Meanwhile, the rapper sported a purple striped sweater, black pants and boots while Casie—who MGK shares with ex Emma Cannon—donned a black shirt with a skeleton design, matching leggings, Uggs and white sunglasses.

Though the 31-year-old works to keep his teen out of the spotlight, he has brought her along as his plus-one to the 2021 American Music Awards and a screening of the movie The Last Son in New York last year.