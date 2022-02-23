Megan Fox Shares Glimpse Inside Her and Machine Gun Kelly's Blended Family

It's a family outing for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Scroll on to see the photos of the actress with the recording artist and his daughter Casie at his coffee shop in Ohio.

By Elyse Dupre Feb 23, 2022 3:48 PMTags
Megan FoxCeleb KidsCouplesCelebritiesMachine Gun Kelly
Watch: Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Are ENGAGED

Transforming into a stepmom? That's no sweat for Megan Fox.

While in Cleveland for the NBA All-Star Game, the actress and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly had a slam dunk date night with his 12-year-old daughter Casie Colson Baker at his 27 Club Coffee shop.

In sweet pics shared to Megan's Instagram Story, the mom of three boys is seen wearing a brown crop top, black pants and plaid jacket, which she accessorized with a pair of boots and layered necklaces. Meanwhile, the rapper sported a purple striped sweater, black pants and boots while Casie—who MGK shares with ex Emma Cannon—donned a black shirt with a skeleton design, matching leggings, Uggs and white sunglasses.

Though the 31-year-old works to keep his teen out of the spotlight, he has brought her along as his plus-one to the 2021 American Music Awards and a screening of the movie The Last Son in New York last year. 

 

photos
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly: Romance Rewind

Rockstar lifestyle aside, at the end of the day, he's simply dad. One who can't believe the young woman growing up right before his eyes.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Read Jennifer Lopez’s Sweet Tribute to Twins on Their 14th Birthday

2

16 & Pregnant Star Jordan Cashmyer's Cause of Death Revealed

3

Adam McKay Details Casting Drama That Ended Will Ferrell Friendship

"I was just walking behind my daughter in the airport the other day and, like, she just has this walk," he said on a December episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. "It's this pure bounce. She's so excited for life. Like, she's so young in her life, and I've experienced so much in my life. I just pray to every god that exists that she just keeps that bounce forever and, like, no one interferes with that and that I always get to stand back and watch her have that bounce."

Instagram

"Like, I will take any amount of torture that would come her way if it can just be on me so that she can keep that forever because… it's worth living for to see that, you know?" he continued. "Her voice is so sweet and it's not tainted with, like, what the world has to offer."

Trending Stories

1

Read Jennifer Lopez’s Sweet Tribute to Twins on Their 14th Birthday

2

16 & Pregnant Star Jordan Cashmyer's Cause of Death Revealed

3

Adam McKay Details Casting Drama That Ended Will Ferrell Friendship

4

Aaron Rodgers Professes His Love for Shailene Woodley After Breakup

5

Where To Get Kanye “Ye” West’s Yeezy Gap x Balenciaga Collaboration

Latest News

Odell Beckham Jr. and Girlfriend Lauren Wood Welcome Baby Boy

The Last Episodes of Ozark Finally Have a Premiere Date

Exclusive

Why Law & Order's Return Was Like Homecoming for the O.G. Stars

Save 80% On These 19 Bestsellers From Khloe Kardashian’s Good American

Adam McKay Details Casting Drama That Ended Will Ferrell Friendship

Exclusive

See the Stars of Bel-Air Do Their Best "Carlton Dance"

Tom Holland Reveals One Spider-Man Actor Wore a "Fake" Butt