Jennifer Lopez Shares Heartwarming Tribute to Her and Marc Anthony’s Twins on Their 14th Birthday

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Enjoy Family Movie Day

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating another year around the sun for her two coconuts.



The 52-year-old music superstar reposted a heartfelt video montage from one of her fan pages that showed her sweetest moments with her twins Max and Emme Muñiz—who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony—in honor of their 14th birthday.



"So this is 14!!!! My babies, my sunshine, my loves," she captioned the video. "Happiest of birthdays to my two coconuts #MaxAndLulu. You have taught me the true meaning of life and have changed me forever in the most amazing way…I am so grateful for you both!!! I only hope I can be half of the blessing you have been to my life."



The "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer then noted the unique date that her kids' 14th birthday fell on this year. "Today marks a very special day…it's 2/22/22," she wrote. "They say this day is a rare once in a lifetime moment for humanity…today breaks open the door to a more fulfilling sustainable and aligned future…a day to move forward and stop living in the past. A rebirth."