Trashy-Chic is Trending Thanks to Euphoria and Pam & Tommy

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Sometimes, trashy is trashy. But right now, trashy is trending. Trashy and trendy might seem contradictory, but hear us out. Shows like Euphoria, Pam & Tommy, and The Curse of Von Dutch: A Brand to Die For (a documentary about the trucker hat brand that gained popularity in the early 2000s) are showing us that "trashy" styles are very chic right now.
We're definitely not calling any of the characters in these shows trashy. We love their style! Lily James as Pamela Anderson and virtually the entire student body at Euphoria high school have become our most recent style muses. The pieces they wear are often characterized as "trashy," but they make them look so cool, and so can you.
It-girls everywhere are rocking the trashy-chic trend which is characterized by faux fur, trucker hats, white ribbed tank tops, "Daisy Duke" shorts, and more. It's giving us all of the Y2K fashion vibes. Scroll below for 17 ways to rock the trashy-chic trend.
Dasha Micro Skirt
Hailey Bieber and Olivia Rodrigo were spotted in this mini skirt, and it's the perfect way to rock the trashy-chic trend!
District Trucker Hat
This hat is selling out fast, so it's no surprise that we're seeing it everywhere. Buy one for yourself and one for your boyfriend or girlfriend!
Superdown Olivia Strapless Top
Pair this top with ripped, baggy blue jeans for the cutest outfit.
Minx Leopard Mini Skirt
What's more trashy-chic than a leopard mini skirt? Too cute!
Levi's 501 Original Short
Every closet needs the perfect pair of cutoffs. Daisy Duke would love these Levi's.
Superdown Cailyn Corset Top
This strapless corset is the perfect trendy take on the tube top and gives you a more structured look.
Juicy Couture Velour Zip-Up Jacket
We just had to include Juicy Couture for that Y2K nostalgia.
Juicy Couture Velour Track Pant
Just obsessed with the bedazzled velour track pant look.
Erin Low-Rise Velour Sweatpants
Here's a pair of velour sweatpants that are on sale!
Free People Out of Ordinary Denim Miniskirt
Rock this denim mini skirt with a white ribbed tank top and a trucker hat for the perfect trashy-chic look.
Raquel Folded Jeans
Your grandma is going to ask you if you paid less for these adorable jeans because they have rips in them. Tell her you did, indeed, get them on sale!
Black Matte Basic Faux Leather Mini Skirt
It-girls are loving faux leather skirts lately.
Shaggy Faux Fur Jacket
You can never go wrong with a faux fur jacket paired with blue jeans to achieve the trashy-chic look.