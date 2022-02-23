Trashy-Chic is Trending Thanks to Euphoria and Pam & Tommy

Euphoria and Pam & Tommy are showing us that "trashy" styles can actually be so cool.

By Carly Shihadeh Feb 23, 2022 12:00 PMTags
FashionShoppingShop With E!Shop FashionCelebrity Shopping
Ecomm: Euphoria and Pam & TommyErin Simkin/Hulu, Eddy Chen/HBO

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Sometimes, trashy is trashy. But right now, trashy is trending. Trashy and trendy might seem contradictory, but hear us out. Shows like Euphoria, Pam & Tommy, and The Curse of Von Dutch: A Brand to Die For (a documentary about the trucker hat brand that gained popularity in the early 2000s) are showing us that "trashy" styles are very chic right now. 

We're definitely not calling any of the characters in these shows trashy. We love their style! Lily James as Pamela Anderson and virtually the entire student body at Euphoria high school have become our most recent style muses. The pieces they wear are often characterized as "trashy," but they make them look so cool, and so can you. 

It-girls everywhere are rocking the trashy-chic trend which is characterized by faux fur, trucker hats, white ribbed tank tops, "Daisy Duke" shorts, and more. It's giving us all of the Y2K fashion vibes. Scroll below for 17 ways to rock the trashy-chic trend. 

read
It Girls Prove Vintage Windbreakers Are the Ultimate Transitional Piece

Dasha Micro Skirt

Hailey Bieber and Olivia Rodrigo were spotted in this mini skirt, and it's the perfect way to rock the trashy-chic trend! 

$48
$24
Edikted

Faux Fur Trim Coat

This jacket is giving Y2K cool-girl energy. 

$132
$66
Edikted

Trending Stories

1

16 & Pregnant Star Jordan Cashmyer's Cause of Death Revealed

2

Aaron Rodgers Professes His Love for Shailene Woodley After Breakup

3

Cause of Death Revealed for Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel

District Trucker Hat

This hat is selling out fast, so it's no surprise that we're seeing it everywhere. Buy one for yourself and one for your boyfriend or girlfriend! 

$24
Alo Yoga

Superdown Olivia Strapless Top

Pair this top with ripped, baggy blue jeans for the cutest outfit. 

$50
Revolve

Lin Su Fashion Smiley Face Trucker Hat

Stand out with this hot pink trucker hat. 

$17
$14
Amazon

Minx Leopard Mini Skirt

What's more trashy-chic than a leopard mini skirt? Too cute! 

$48
$15
Edikted

Levi's 501 Original Short

Every closet needs the perfect pair of cutoffs. Daisy Duke would love these Levi's.

$70
Revolve

Superdown Cailyn Corset Top

This strapless corset is the perfect trendy take on the tube top and gives you a more structured look. 

$58
Revolve

Juicy Couture Velour Zip-Up Jacket

We just had to include Juicy Couture for that Y2K nostalgia. 

$119
Urban Outfitters

Juicy Couture Velour Track Pant

Just obsessed with the bedazzled velour track pant look. 

$99
Urban Outfitters

Erin Low-Rise Velour Sweatpants

Here's a pair of velour sweatpants that are on sale! 

$62
$31
Edikted

Free People Out of Ordinary Denim Miniskirt

Rock this denim mini skirt with a white ribbed tank top and a trucker hat for the perfect trashy-chic look. 

$68
Nordstrom

Raquel Folded Jeans

Your grandma is going to ask you if you paid less for these adorable jeans because they have rips in them. Tell her you did, indeed, get them on sale!     

$78
$39
Edikted

BP Rib Henley Tank

Our roundup would be incomplete without the perfect basic ribbed white tank top. 

$12
$8
Nordstrom

U-neck Tank

Another closet staple. 

$20
Free People

Black Matte Basic Faux Leather Mini Skirt

It-girls are loving faux leather skirts lately. 

$35
Pretty Little Thing

Shaggy Faux Fur Jacket

You can never go wrong with a faux fur jacket paired with blue jeans to achieve the trashy-chic look. 

$90
$30
Garage Clothing

Watch Pam & Tommy on Hulu. 

Trending Stories

1

16 & Pregnant Star Jordan Cashmyer's Cause of Death Revealed

2

Aaron Rodgers Professes His Love for Shailene Woodley After Breakup

3

Cause of Death Revealed for Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel

4

Matthew Stafford Apologizes for Reaction to Super Bowl Parade Fall

5

Rob Kardashian Speaks Out After Dismissing Lawsuit Against Blac Chyna

Latest News

13 Top-Rated Nordstrom Beauty Products: Mac, Nars & More

Trashy is Trending Thanks to Euphoria and Pam & Tommy

These $33 Tie-Waist Pants Have Over 14,000 Five-Star Reviews on Amazon

Revisit The Best SAG Awards Red Carpet Looks of All-Time

Why Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's Marriage Makes Us All Jealous

Exclusive

Lamar Odom Reveals He Wants to Take Ex-Wife Khloe Kardashian to Lunch

The Weeknd Spotted Kissing Simi Khadra During His Vegas Birthday Bash