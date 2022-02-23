Trashy-Chic is Trending Thanks to Euphoria and Pam & Tommy

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Sometimes, trashy is trashy. But right now, trashy is trending. Trashy and trendy might seem contradictory, but hear us out. Shows like Euphoria, Pam & Tommy, and The Curse of Von Dutch: A Brand to Die For (a documentary about the trucker hat brand that gained popularity in the early 2000s) are showing us that "trashy" styles are very chic right now.

We're definitely not calling any of the characters in these shows trashy. We love their style! Lily James as Pamela Anderson and virtually the entire student body at Euphoria high school have become our most recent style muses. The pieces they wear are often characterized as "trashy," but they make them look so cool, and so can you.

It-girls everywhere are rocking the trashy-chic trend which is characterized by faux fur, trucker hats, white ribbed tank tops, "Daisy Duke" shorts, and more. It's giving us all of the Y2K fashion vibes. Scroll below for 17 ways to rock the trashy-chic trend.