Iris Apatow Gives Glimpse Into Relationship With Kate Hudson's Son Ryder Robinson

A match made in Hollywood heaven.
Days after going IG official with their relationship, Iris Apatow and Ryder Robinson are continuing to share their love on social media.
On Feb. 22, Iris—who is youngest daughter of director/producer Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann—took to Instagram to share a sweet photo with Ryder—who is Kate Hudson's eldest child with ex Chris Robinson.
Captioned simply with a pink heart with an arrow through it emoji, the 19-year-old actress posed cheek-to-cheek with her 18-year-old boyfriend. In the snuggly selfie, Iris flashed a sparkling red gemstone ring while sporting a full face of makeup including blue eyeshadow, blushed cheeks and a rosy lip. She was also seen wearing a red string bracelet, similar to the one Ryder wore in the pic.
Leslie seemed to give her daughter's relationship her blessing, leaving three red heart emojis in the comments. Iris' latest post also caught the attention of several celebs including Paris Hilton, Lukas Gage and Maggie Ziegler, who all left comments supporting the new couple.
The teens confirmed their romance on Valentine's Day when Ryder shared a series of loved snaps on Instagram, including one of the two smiling together from inside a restaurant and another where he planted a kiss on Iris' cheek, as she hugged him.
Kate seemed overjoyed by her son's budding relationship, writing "Sweets" in the comments section alongside with a pink double heart emoji.
Iris' sister, Euphoria actress Maude Apatow, also seemed supportive of the couple, writing, "So cute."
Ryder isn't the only one Iris has been showing love for on social media. The actress—who has appeared in a number of her dad's film and television projects including Knocked Up, Love and This Is 40—is besties with Olivia Rodrigo and the two regularly share snaps of their friendship on Instagram, including a fun-filled day at Disneyland together on earlier this month.
On Feb. 20, Iris shared a carousel of BFF pics in honor of the "Drivers License" singer's 19th birthday, writing, "My Bestfriend!! My everything!! I'll be arm and arm with you till the very end. I love you a whole lot Olivia!"