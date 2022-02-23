Euphoria Star Hunter Schafer Reveals Her Random Nickname for Zendaya

Watch : "Euphoria" Co-Stars Spark Romance Rumors!

Looks like this body part is more than just an on-screen appearance for the Euphoria cast mates.

Hunter Schafer shared the random nickname she and Zendaya have for each other in a recent interview with i-D. We'll save you the trouble of taking a guess: It's "boob."

When asked about the first word that comes to mind when she thought of Zendaya, Hunter responded by revealing their inside joke.

"We call each other 'boob' or 'boobies," she said. "It's endearing, you know."

Fans first noticed that the two dropped hints about the nickname in social media posts. In January 2022, the 23 year old posted pics of Zendaya on her Instagram story with the caption "happy boob day." While it may have seemed she was referencing a holiday about the body part, it turns out that she was actually talking about her Euphoria co-star.

The show, which is about addiction and its effects on friends and family, challenged both Zendaya and Hunter. The show marked Hunter's first acting gig, forcing her out of her shell when it first aired in 2019.