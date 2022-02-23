Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker React to Hilarious Predictions About Their Wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker loved these hysterical wedding day predictions, which speculated that the pair will tie the knot at Disneyland.

By Kelly Gilmore Feb 23, 2022 2:19 AMTags
Travis BarkerKourtney KardashianKardashiansCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's FASHIONABLE Family

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker cannot handle these wedding day predictions.

Both Kourtney and Travis are seemingly laughing out loud over a parody video made by TikTok Influencer Benny Drama that predicts what their upcoming wedding will look like.

In his video, Benny guesses the wedding will take place at Disneyland at night, similar to their family outing to the theme park in December.

In his take, Kourtney rocks a red and white wedding dress, a pair of biker boots and a bridal Minnie Mouse Ears headband to match. Meanwhile, his appearance as Travis features a full on Nightmare Before Christmas costume with makeup and all.

Travis gave this marriage montage his nod of approval by writing, "Lmaoooo," followed by a golfer and a comet emoji, possibly insinuating that Benny hit it out of the park.

Kourtney chimed in by adding, "This makes me emotional," adding a crying emoji, laughing emoji and a red heart.

photos
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Blended Family Photos

Benny's video features all the wedding bells and whistles, as he does impressions of multiple people, from Kourtney as a goth-meets-Disney bride to Addison Rae in her role as the Tinker Bell "flower girl"  to momager Kris Jenner as the marriage officiant. 

"I wrote my own vows…thank you," Benny said in his best Kourtney impression. "Baby, I love you. I just literally do." The camera then cuts to Travis who nods his head in silence with the subtitle "I do" appearing on the screen.

It seems the soon-to-be husband and wife couldn't have said it better themselves, but we will have to see how close this comical prediction comes to the real wedding.

Trending Stories

1

16 & Pregnant Star Jordan Cashmyer's Cause of Death Revealed

2

Aaron Rodgers Professes His Love for Shailene Woodley After Breakup

3

Simon Cowell Honors AGT's Jane Marczewski After Her Death

In January, an insider told E! News that Kourtney has recruited event planner Mindy Weiss and mom Kris to help plan the special day.

"Kourtney is relaxed and laid back about the details," the source shared. "She's not a bridezilla at all. Travis is also involved, but he lets Kourtney make most of the decisions and wants it to be her day."

Trending Stories

1

16 & Pregnant Star Jordan Cashmyer's Cause of Death Revealed

2

Aaron Rodgers Professes His Love for Shailene Woodley After Breakup

3

Simon Cowell Honors AGT's Jane Marczewski After Her Death

4

Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel Dead at 27

5

Your First Look at the Male Stars of The Wilds Season 2

Latest News

Exclusive

Lamar Odom Reveals He Wants to Take Ex-Wife Khloe Kardashian to Lunch

The Weeknd Spotted Kissing Simi Khadra During His Vegas Birthday Bash

You'll Never Guess Who Paul & Terry Reunited With on Botched

Iris Apatow Gives Glimpse Into Romance With Kate Hudson's Son Ryder

Euphoria's Hunter Schafer Reveals Silly Nickname for Zendaya

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker React to Wedding Predictions

Charlize Theron & Tom Hardy Admit to "Fighting" on Mad Max Set