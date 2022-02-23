Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker React to Hilarious Predictions About Their Wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker cannot handle these wedding day predictions.
Both Kourtney and Travis are seemingly laughing out loud over a parody video made by TikTok Influencer Benny Drama that predicts what their upcoming wedding will look like.
In his video, Benny guesses the wedding will take place at Disneyland at night, similar to their family outing to the theme park in December.
In his take, Kourtney rocks a red and white wedding dress, a pair of biker boots and a bridal Minnie Mouse Ears headband to match. Meanwhile, his appearance as Travis features a full on Nightmare Before Christmas costume with makeup and all.
Travis gave this marriage montage his nod of approval by writing, "Lmaoooo," followed by a golfer and a comet emoji, possibly insinuating that Benny hit it out of the park.
Kourtney chimed in by adding, "This makes me emotional," adding a crying emoji, laughing emoji and a red heart.
Benny's video features all the wedding bells and whistles, as he does impressions of multiple people, from Kourtney as a goth-meets-Disney bride to Addison Rae in her role as the Tinker Bell "flower girl" to momager Kris Jenner as the marriage officiant.
"I wrote my own vows…thank you," Benny said in his best Kourtney impression. "Baby, I love you. I just literally do." The camera then cuts to Travis who nods his head in silence with the subtitle "I do" appearing on the screen.
It seems the soon-to-be husband and wife couldn't have said it better themselves, but we will have to see how close this comical prediction comes to the real wedding.
In January, an insider told E! News that Kourtney has recruited event planner Mindy Weiss and mom Kris to help plan the special day.
"Kourtney is relaxed and laid back about the details," the source shared. "She's not a bridezilla at all. Travis is also involved, but he lets Kourtney make most of the decisions and wants it to be her day."