Rob Kardashian Speaks Out After Dismissing Assault Lawsuit Against Blac Chyna

In a statement to E! News, Rob Kardashian said he would be "focusing on my co-parenting relationship with Blac Chyna" after filing to dismiss a lawsuit against his ex.

Watch: See Rob Kardashian at Daughter Dream's 5th Birthday Party

Rob Kardashian is ending a legal battle with ex Blac Chyna

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star filed to dismiss his assault lawsuit against Dream Kardashian's mom without prejudice. A Los Angeles judge ultimately approved the motion.

"My love for Dream far outweighs my desire to proceed with my claims against her mother in a public trial," Kardashian said in a statement to E! News. "Now that the court has ruled that there is sufficient evidence to warrant a jury trial on my claim for assault, for our daughter's sake, I am dismissing the action and focusing on my co-parenting relationship with Chyna."

Chyna's attorney, however, later alleged that Kardashian had other motives for dismissing the case. 

"Chyna was finally about to have her day in court at a Feb. 23 jury trial in Los Angeles Superior Court where she was prepared to prove with evidence that Rob's claim that she physically attacked and assaulted him was a malicious lie," Lynne Ciani said in a statement to E! News. "Instead, Rob dropped his case on the eve of trial, not because he suddenly wanted to drop the case ‘for the sake of his daughter,' but because he knew his assault and battery accusations against Chyna were false."

"In other words," Ciani continued, "Rob's avoidance of the serious consequences of an adverse jury verdict is why he dropped his case, not his supposed ‘concern' for his daughter."

Chyna and Kardashian began dating in January 2016 before welcoming daughter Dream in November of that year. The pair would ultimately break up in the summer of 2017.

In September 2017, Kardashian sued Chyna alleging that she committed domestic violence against him in December 2016 at the home they once shared. 

In court documents obtained by E! News, Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble shared details on the alleged altercation in a declaration.

"I tried to separate Chyna and Rob so that I could help Rob leave the house and get away from Chyna," Gamble wrote. "Chyna did not stop attacking Rob even though I did my best to intervene. While I helped Rob walk out of the house, Chyna continued to lunge at him and punched him numerous times in the head and face, as well as his back. Rob did not fight back and simply tried to shield himself from Chyna's physical attack on him." 

At the time, Chyna's attorney said there was "no violent attack" against the Arthur George sock designer. 

"Instead," the attorney remarked in part, "the evidence shows that Rob and Chyna, a very happily engaged couple at the time, had a raucous and flirty time together on December 14, 2016 to celebrate" the second season of their former reality TV Show.

