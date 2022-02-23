Rob Kardashian Speaks Out After Dismissing Assault Lawsuit Against Blac Chyna

Watch : See Rob Kardashian at Daughter Dream's 5th Birthday Party

Rob Kardashian is ending a legal battle with ex Blac Chyna.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star filed to dismiss his assault lawsuit against Dream Kardashian's mom without prejudice. A Los Angeles judge ultimately approved the motion.

"My love for Dream far outweighs my desire to proceed with my claims against her mother in a public trial," Kardashian said in a statement to E! News. "Now that the court has ruled that there is sufficient evidence to warrant a jury trial on my claim for assault, for our daughter's sake, I am dismissing the action and focusing on my co-parenting relationship with Chyna."

Chyna's attorney, however, later alleged that Kardashian had other motives for dismissing the case.

"Chyna was finally about to have her day in court at a Feb. 23 jury trial in Los Angeles Superior Court where she was prepared to prove with evidence that Rob's claim that she physically attacked and assaulted him was a malicious lie," Lynne Ciani said in a statement to E! News. "Instead, Rob dropped his case on the eve of trial, not because he suddenly wanted to drop the case ‘for the sake of his daughter,' but because he knew his assault and battery accusations against Chyna were false."