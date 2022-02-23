Katharine McPhee Foster Shares New Photos of Son Rennie During First Birthday Party

Katharine McPhee Foster revealed that baby Rennie knows how to party, sharing rare pictures of her 1-year-old son at his birthday bash.

By Kelly Gilmore Feb 23, 2022 12:19 AMTags
BirthdaysKatharine McPheeCouplesPhotosCelebrities
Watch: Katharine McPhee Has "Mommy & Me" Time With a Beer

Lions, tigers and babies, oh my!

Katharine McPhee Foster took guests into the wild for her son Rennie's first birthday party. Taking the special moment to Instagram, Katharine shared snapshots from the jungle-themed bash. Rennie's party was not one to miss with multi-colored balloon towers, wild animal statues and an extra-large play pen.

The birthday boy wore army green shorts, a striped white t-shirt and a green cargo jacket, while mommy McPhee sported a brown and white gingham set with a lion's mane headband, proving to be perfectly on theme. 

In a birthday love letter, Katharine wrote, "Happy Birthday to our cutie baldie baby who turns 1 today! Where does the time go?"

Katharine added that of all her achievements, being a mom takes the cake, "I know you've heard this before but being a mommy is the greatest fricken thing in the world," she shared. "Here are some highlights from his 1st party. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH RENNIE!!!!"

 

photos
Katharine McPhee & David Foster: Romance Rewind

Katharine and husband David Foster welcomed Rennie in 2021. Back in October 2020, a source confirmed to E! News that the actress was expecting, explaining that the role of "mom" is one she has always wanted to land. "Katharine has always wanted to be a mom and to have a baby with David," the source shared.

By the looks of these picture-perfect moments, it seems that she is enjoying every minute of motherhood. Scroll on to see baby Rennie's first birthday bash.

Instagram
Mommy and Me

Katharine McPhee Foster holds her son Rennie close at his first birthday party.

Instagram
Into the Jungle

Palm leaves, animal statues and decorative balloons take party guests into the wild for Rennie's birthday party.

Instagram
Party Animal

Baby Rennie sits on aunt Erin Foster's lap at his first birthday bash while rocking a pair of shades.

Instagram
Grand Entrance

A balloon tower and statues of giraffes and tigers line the doorway at Rennie's first birthday party.

Instagram
Rennie's Rules

A sign next to the play pen reads the rules, "SHOES OFF," "FOOD DRINKS AWAY," and "HAVE FUN."

Instagram
Center of Attention

Baby Rennie sits in a matching green outfit with mom by his side at his first birthday party.

Trending Stories

1

16 & Pregnant Star Jordan Cashmyer's Cause of Death Revealed

2

Aaron Rodgers Professes His Love for Shailene Woodley After Breakup

3

Simon Cowell Honors AGT's Jane Marczewski After Her Death

4

Rosie O’Donnell Apologizes to Priyanka Chopra After Awkward Run-In

5

Your First Look at the Male Stars of The Wilds Season 2

Latest News

Rob Kardashian Speaks Out After Dismissing Lawsuit Against Blac Chyna

Katharine McPhee Shares New Photos of Son Rennie at His Birthday Bash

See Kourtney Kardashian's Latest Style Tribute To Travis Barker

16 & Pregnant Star Jordan Cashmyer's Cause of Death Revealed

20 Amazon Kitchen Finds to Make Your Life Easier

Cause of Death Revealed for Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel

How to Watch the 2022 SAG Awards on TV and Online