See How Kourtney Kardashian Paid Tribute to Fiancé Travis Barker With Edgy New Style Statement

Just days after Valentine's Day, Kourtney Kardashian showed off her killer nail art dedicated to her fiancé Travis Barker.

Nailed it.

No stranger to professing her love for fiancé Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories to show off her latest tribute to the Blink 182 drummer. 

On Feb. 21, the 42-year-old reality star shared a snap of her freshly manicured nails, featuring a red color with a gothic style "T" on her ring finger nail and the matching "B" on another nail. The beauty look was created by celebrity nail artist Lisa Kon, whom Kourtney tagged in a photo.

Giving fans another look at her nails, Kourtney's hands appeared in another photo, alongside a cup of green tea, to which she playfully wrote, "a 't' and a 'tea.'"

This isn't the first time Kourtney has dedicated her style to the tattooed rocker. On Feb. 12 the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posted a mirror selfie that showed her wearing a throwback Blink-182 t-shirt. "Bleeding on your Blink tee," she captioned the post.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: Romance Rewind

Travis, 46, on the other hand has chose to declare his love for the mom-of-three in a more permanent way. Back in October, the musician got Kourtney's lips tattooed on his biceps, marking his second ink tribute to the Poosh founder. In April, he had Kourtney's name etched just above his heart.

The newly engaged couple, who made their relationship Instagram official just two days after celebrating Valentine's Day together last year, may soon be sporting the ultimate style statements of love: wedding rings. A source told E! News last month that the couple "want the wedding to happen this year." 

"Travis and Kourtney are so in love and have a lot of respect for each other," the source continued. "They are very excited to be married and move on the next chapter together."

